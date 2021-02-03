Boston Baroque Announces THE X-TET: A CONCERT DOCUMENTARY FILM

Boston Baroque is ecstatic to announce the release of an upcoming concert documentary film introducing the X-tet, Boston Baroque's new period string chamber ensemble. The virtual special will provide viewers with a look behind the scenes of a weeklong residency, giving an up-close view of the group's artistic process in preparing the inaugural performance of the X-tet, and featuring exclusive interviews with the musicians about their time working and growing together as an ensemble.

"Historical performance can blossom beautifully in a more intimate setting, where each group member has the space to embellish, experiment, and extemporize," says X-tet violinist Sarah Darling. "The idea of the X-tet is to bring the energy and virtuosity of Boston Baroque into a dynamic small ensemble where new possibilities can naturally arise."

The concert documentary will be filmed and produced by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Hansen and recorded by GRAMMY Award-winning audio engineer Antonio Oliart. The X-tet will perform selections from string quartets and quintets that span across various musical periods, from the late Renaissance and Baroque, to the Classical periods. Highlights include works by Franz Joseph Haydn, Felix Mendelssohn, and Franz Schubert.

The film will premiere on Friday, March 12th at 7pm, with an encore presentation on Saturday, March 13th at 7pm, and will introduce the members of the chamber ensemble-violinists Christina Day Martinson, Jesse Irons, and Sarah Darling, violist Jason Fisher, and cellist Michael Unterman-in an intimate, collaborative setting.

The virtual experience will mark the X-tet's first public performance together, almost one year after the original inaugural performance was cancelled due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Massachusetts.

"During non-pandemic times, it can be difficult to stop or even slow down the exhausting wheel of practice, rehearsal, and performance," says X-tet violist Jason Fisher. "This residency is a gift of time to reflect individually, grow together as a group artistically, and plant seeds that will bear fruit in future seasons."

During what has been an unprecedented concert season for all arts organizations and audiences alike, Boston Baroque remains committed to finding innovative and safe ways to share our music across Massachusetts and around the world. The X-tet musicians will quarantine and test before gathering together for the residency, where they will continue to adhere to strict social distancing and safety protocols. All film crew will also be required to obtain a negative test result and maintain social distancing and masking throughout the residency.

Single tickets for the program are $10, and are included in virtual season subscription packages. Both may be purchased online at baroque.boston or by calling the Box Office at (617) 987-8600.