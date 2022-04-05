Boston Ballet School Presents Next Generation

Boston Ballet School (BBS) presents Next Generation, a one-night-only performance showcasing young artists of Boston Ballet II, Boston Ballet School Post Graduate program, and the Professional Division at Walnut Hill School for the Arts in collaboration with the New England Conservatory Preparatory School. The program features Boston Ballet Resident Choreographer Jorma Elo's Overglow, Principal Dancer Lia Cirio's Lenore, the world premiere of Principal Dancer Paul Craig's Gestalt, Post Graduate student Arianna Hughlett's Quartet, Samuel Kurkjian's Coppélia Suite, and Peasant Pas de Six from Giselle. Next Generation takes place on May 11 at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

"I am thrilled Next Generation is returning to give these incredibly talented students the opportunity to perform live on the Opera House stage," said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. "This program showcases the quality training Boston Ballet School provides, and audiences can enjoy getting to know the next generation of tomorrow's professional dancers today."

"We are so excited to be able to welcome back Next Generation to the stage at the Citizens Bank Opera House. After two years with very few performance opportunities, we can't wait to see these talented up-and-coming student performers return for this exciting one-night-only event," said Managing Director of BBS Dave Czesniuk. "Guests can expect to see an array of pieces from ballets such as Coppélia and Jorma Elo's Overglow. Music students from New England Conservatory Preparatory School will also be playing throughout the show to make this a night you won't want to miss!"

Principal Dancer Lia Cirio's Lenore is a pas de deux set to Antonín Dvořák's Piano Trio No. 2 in G Minor Op. 26. Lenore premiered in 2019 during Boston Ballet's BB@home: ChoreograpHER program. Cirio made her choreographic debut at BB@home: ChoreograpHER in 2018 with Sta(i)r(e)s followed by the peppermint wind for Boston Ballet School's Next Generation in 2019. Most recently, Cirio choreographed a world premiere Chaptered in Fragments for the mainstage ChoreograpHER program in 2022.

Post Graduate student Arianna Hughlett's Quartet features four dancers performing to Antonin Dvořák's string quartet. The four musicians, from New England Conservatory and Walnut Hill School, will perform alongside the dancers onstage. Hughlett has choreographed for Boston Ballet's virtual program The Gift in 2020. She also participated in the ChoreograpHER Initiative student workshop.

Next Generation is proud to be part of Boston Ballet's ChoreograpHER Initiative, which establishes a model for female students and professional dancers to develop choreographic skills and invests in new innovative works by female artists.

The world premiere of Principal Dancer Paul Craig's Gestalt features six dancers and is set to songs from Pieter DeGraff's "Equinox" album. Craig also choreographed for The Gift in 2020.

Boston Ballet School's Professional Division at Walnut Hill offers Boston Ballet School's world-renowned dance instruction in conjunction with Walnut Hill School for the Arts best-in-class college preparatory academic and rich residential life program to provide a holistic educational experience on Walnut Hill's scenic campus in Natick, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston.

The Post Graduate program is an extension of Boston Ballet School's Professional Division at Walnut Hill, designed for accomplished ballet students who have completed their academic grade school education. These students train, rehearse, and perform alongside members of Boston Ballet's Second Company (Boston Ballet II), as well as with Boston Ballet's main company on a selected basis.

Currently, 25 percent of Boston Ballet's dancers are graduates of the Professional Division, and 90 percent of Post Graduate students secure jobs with professional ballet companies.

All patrons attending a live, indoor Boston Ballet performance must present proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID test before entering the venue and must wear a mask inside the theater at all times, regardless of vaccination status. For full policy details, please visit bostonballet.org.