Boston Ballet Performs Mikko Nissinen's THE NUTCRACKER

Boston Ballet presents the return of Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker. The critically-acclaimed production features technically challenging choreography that showcases the talent of the world-class Company, stunning sets and costumes by award-winning designer Robert Perdziola, and the renowned score by Tchaikovsky performed live by the Boston Ballet Orchestra. The Nutcracker opens November 24 with performances through December 31 at the Citizens Bank Opera House. PNC Bank is the presenting sponsor of Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker.

“It isn't the holiday season without The Nutcracker, and this beloved ballet has remained a cornerstone of classical ballet for more than 100 years,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. “Our dancers work extremely hard during Nutcracker season, and the production is filled with challenging choreography that pushes them every performance. I am proud of the work our Company does, and it is an honor being part of family's holiday traditions.”

The Nutcracker features the full Company, Boston Ballet II dancers, and Boston Ballet School students. The 45-performance run will feature many dancer debuts in new roles, showcasing the vast talent within the Company and providing many opportunities for dancers to shine in various roles. This year, the production will feature the return of the little mice in Act I for the first time since pre-pandemic performances.

This version of the classic tale, created for Boston Ballet in 2012, is one of the largest production builds the Company has ever done, engaging craftspeople from across the United States. Acclaimed, award-winning scenic and costume designer Robert Perdziola illustrated more than 40 sketches that were transformed into the production's larger-than-life sets that range from calm, subtle colors in the Act I party scene to vibrant colors in Act II's Nutcracker Kingdom. The production also incorporated more than 350 beautifully intricate costumes, designed by Perdziola. Lighting design is by renowned Finnish designer Mikki Kunttu. The Boston Ballet Orchestra, the second largest musical organization in New England, led by Boston Ballet Music Director Mischa Santora, performs Tchaikovsky's renowned score.

Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker is based on the libretto by Alexandre Dumas père titled The Tale of the Nutcracker, which is adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann's story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. The story follows the wondrous journey of young Clara, who receives a nutcracker as a gift at her family's Christmas Eve party. Later that night, her nutcracker is magically revealed as a handsome prince, who leads her through an enchanted forest and on to the Kingdom of the Sweets.