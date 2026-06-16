Blackberry Smoke to Perform at Indian Ranch

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Rock band Blackberry Smoke will perform at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, September 20th as part of the 2026 concert season. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 19th at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through June 25th, while supplies last.

Throughout their career, Blackberry Smoke has embodied Georgia's rich musical legacy, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state. Their latest album, Be Right Here draws inspiration from Southern rock, blues-leaning classic rock and rootsy vintage country and is full of vivid and relatable characters that ensure the songs often resemble rich short stories.

Over the past two decades, Blackberry Smoke has amassed the following of a loyal fanbase, leading their last six full-length albums to achieve great chart success, including 2021's You Hear Georgia, which reached #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart and 2024's Be Right Here, which reached the top 5 on the Top Current Album Sales chart.

Touring relentlessly, the band knows a little something about hitting the road in order to find a place to belong, and supported by the strong fanbase of Brothers and Sisters, legions of whom travel across the globe to support the band, they in turn give fans a palace to belong. Over the years the band has appeared across the globe on stages such as Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Summerfest, Glastonbury, Download UK, to name a few, and has no plans to stop anytime soon. For Blackberry Smoke, embracing the light and finding the silver lining are once again at the heart of what they do best

Tickets are on sale now for Get The Led Out on June 19th and August 28, The Pike RokFest on June 20th, Tracy Lawrence on June 21st, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF JOURNEY on June 28th, Three Dog Night on July 11th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 12th, Yachtley Crew on July 16th, Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on July 17th, Pop 2000 Tour on July 19th, Dirty Deeds - The AC/DC Experience on July 25th, Kip Moore on July 26th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on July 30th, The Pike GrungeFest on August 1st, Face 2 Face: Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel on August 14th, The Marshall Tucker Band on August 15th, The Mavericks & Friends on August 22nd, Pure Prairie League, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Orleans, and Firefall on August 23rd, Melissa Etheridge on August 29th, Chris Janson on August 30th, The Pike HairFest on September 6th, Nash Icon Local CountryFest on September 13th, and 38 Special on October 3rd.

Tickets for Blackberry Smoke on Sunday, September 20, 2026 go on-sale Friday, June 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird GA tickets will be available June 19-June 25 Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.

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