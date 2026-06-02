Little Feat Set To Kick Off 80th Concert Season At Indian Ranch

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The 2026 Sun Cruiser Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA kicks off this Sunday, June 7th with legendary R&B, country, rock, funk, and jazz band Little Feat for their Last Farewell Tour. The season will run into early October and will showcase more than 25 shows, from national performers and the nation’s best tribute acts spanning multiple genres.

Indian Ranch also announced that due to popular demand, a second show with Get The Led Out has been added on Friday, August 28, 2026. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 5th at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through June 11th while supplies last. Limited tickets are still available for the groups June 19th show.

“We are absolutely delighted to launch our 80th anniversary season this weekend with the iconic Little Feat,” said Suzette Robert, President of Indian Ranch. “Our lineup features an exciting array of genres, from country to classic rock and everything in between, ensuring there’s something for everyone. The intimate setting of our venue allows concertgoers to experience their favorite artists up close, all while enjoying the stunning views of the beautiful lake.”

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