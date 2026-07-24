Autumn Nelon Releases New Single 'I'll Find You' with Gaither Music Group

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Autumn Nelon has released a new single titled I'LL FIND YOU through Gaither Music Group, a track the artist has described as drawing on themes of heartbreak and hope.

GRAMMY-nominated singer Autumn Nelon released the deeply personal new single, 'I'll Find You,' through Gaither Music Group. Released just two days before the second anniversary of the loss of her family and close friends — including her mother, Kelly Nelon Clark, and sister, Amber Nelon Kistler, both beloved members of the acclaimed Gospel group The Nelons, along with family friend Melodi Hodges — 'I'll Find You' was penned by Nelon, alongside Joseph Habedank and Kenna Turner West in 2025, less than one year after the tragic event. The lyrics give voice to the questions, heartbreak, and longing that accompanied Nelon's loss while ultimately pointing listeners toward the assurance of heaven and the joy of reunion with loved ones.

In July 2024, while traveling to join the Gaither Homecoming Alaska Cruise, members of The Nelons and members of their team lost their lives in a plane accident. Autumn, who had traveled separately, was the only surviving member of the Gospel music group.

Anchored by Nelon's emotional performance, the heartfelt recording reflects both the reality of grief and the unshakable hope found in God's promise of eternity, reminding listeners that, through faith, goodbye is never the end of the story.

'There are moments when grief leaves you with more questions than answers,' said Nelon. 'This song gave voice to so many of the emotions I've carried over the past two years, but more importantly, it reminds me that because of Jesus, loss is never the end of the story. I hold on to the hope that one day I'll see my family again, and I pray this song brings comfort to anyone who's missing someone they love.'

As the only surviving performing member of the beloved Gospel music family, Nelon has continued to carry forward The Nelons' legacy with remarkable grace, encouraging audiences with unwavering faith in the midst of profound personal loss. While honoring the foundation laid by generations before her, she continues to establish her own voice through music that is both deeply personal and firmly rooted in hope.

'One of the hardest parts of grief is knowing how much my mom and sister have missed here on earth, including meeting my first child,' said Nelon. 'There are so many moments I wish I could share with them, and that's reflected throughout this song. But I also believe they're seeing my life unfold in ways I can't fully understand yet. Every time I sing, I hope I'm honoring the legacy they left behind, and I pray they'd be proud of the life and ministry I'm continuing in their memory.'

''I'll Find You' is more than a beautiful song; it's a testimony,' said Paul Sizelove, President of Sun Label Group and Gaither Music Group. 'Autumn has chosen to share one of the most personal chapters of her life with honesty, grace and unwavering faith. We believe this recording will minister to countless people who are walking through grief by reminding them that, in Christ, our greatest hope is the promise of eternal reunion.'

Raised among the rich harmonies and timeless songs that made The Nelons one of Gospel music's most beloved families, Nelon blends Southern Gospel traditions with contemporary worship influences and a touch of country. Her authenticity, warmth and heartfelt delivery continue to resonate with audiences, offering encouragement through songs that point listeners toward Christ.

'I'll Find You' is available now on all digital streaming platforms on digital audio and video.

Lyrics: I Will Find You

Didn't even get to say goodbye

Got so many questions in my mind

Tried my best to make it all make sense

But it don't make sense

No, it don't make sense

So tired of crying myself to sleep

Didn't know my heart could hurt so deep

But there's a promise that I believe

That beyond all this. Yeah, beyond all this

There's a place that feels like home

With a love like I've never known

One day I'll get there

I'm gonna get there

The first place I'm gonna go is to the Savior's throne

And the next thing I'll do

I'll find you

I can't wait to tell you all you missed

I hope I made you proud in all I did

I just want us all together again

All together again

We'll be together again

In that place that feels like home

With a love like I've never known

One day I'll get there

I'm gonna get there

The first place I'm gonna go is to the Savior's throne

And the next thing I'll do

I'll find you

But then again maybe I won't have to look

'Cause you'll find me

In that place that feels like home

With a love like I've never known

In that place that feels like home

With a love like I've never known

One day I'll get there

I'm gonna get there

The first place I'm gonna go is to the Savior's throne

And the next thing I'll do

Oh the next thing that I'm gonna do

I'll find you

About Gaither Music Group

One of the largest Independent Christian music companies in the world and a household name for millions of fans, Gaither Music Group (part of Sun Label Group, which encompasses Gaither Music, Sun Records, Green Hill, emeraldwave by Green Hill, and Rural Rhythm), in partnership with Primary Wave Music Publishing, is known worldwide for its award-winning and top-selling recordings, including the Gaither Gospel Series, of which 133 products have been certified gold, platinum, or multi-platinum.

These recordings, which encompass more than 200 video copyrights, showcase gospel music pioneers; many of the finest performers in the gospel and country genres; up-and-coming acts; and country artists including Travis Tritt, Reba McEntire, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, Joey+Rory, Alabama, Alan Jackson, The Statler Brothers, George Jones, Vince Gill, Josh Turner, The Isaacs, and others.

The Gaither Music Group brand has partnered with established artists including The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, Sandi Patty, Gloria Gaynor, Steven Curtis Chapman, and a host of acclaimed talent from various fields of music. Gaither Music Group has garnered sales of more than 50 million DVDs and CDs, including such PBS stalwarts as Billy Graham: God's Ambassador, the only authorized video autobiography of Reverend Billy Graham; The Gospel Music of Johnny Cash; and three Elvis Presley projects, including He Touched Me and The Gospel Music of Elvis Presley, in conjunction with the Elvis Presley Estate.

Gaither Music Group developed a strategic partnership with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in 2008; and its alliances with Capitol Christian Music Group, Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, Universal Music Group, and Time Life Music remain bedrocks for the company. Most recently, the Gaither Music TV YouTube channel crossed the 4 billion life-to-date streaming benchmark and hosts more than 4 million subscribers.

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