Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Disney's MOANA JR.

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) will present Disney's Moana JR., adapted from the original Oscar Award-winning movie and featuring over 40 youth actors from all over Berkshire County.

Disney's Moana, JR. features students from across Berkshire County from the following schools: St. Mary's School, Berkshire Waldorf School, Morris Elementary School, Lanesborough Elementary School, Capeless Elementary School, Herberg Middle School,Hancock Elementary School, Craneville Elementary School, Egremont Elementary School, Morningside Community School, Montessori School of Berkshires, Conte Community School, Becket Washington School, New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School, Walter B. Howard Elementary School, Monument Mountain Regional High School, W.E.B. DuBois Middle School, Connexus Academy (online school), Williamstown Elementary School, BART Charter School, Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, Pittsfield High School, Nessacus Regional Elementary School, Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School, Pittsfield High School, Richmond Consolidated School, Crosby Elementary School and Taconic High School.

Kate Maguire comments, "Moana, JR. is a great journey for our young company of artists. Not only are the children, who represent 28 schools in our community, working creatively together, but they are also learning about another culture and exploring more deeply our natural environment. As one parent said, 'Right now recognizing and honoring other cultures is so important...This work is so meaningful...Cheers to an amazing production.' We are fortunate to have the support of so many of our families, caretakers and educators. On April 21, 22 and 23, The Colonial Theatre will be a destination of discovery of our small world, the footprints we all leave and the courage it takes to make it better."

Disney's Moana JR. is a thrilling and heart-warming coming-of-age story that follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. With direction and choreography by Kathy Jo Grover, additional choreography by Joseph Poulson, music direction by Erin M. White and including all the beloved songs from the film, Disney's Moana JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us. Grover says, "I'm really so very thrilled to be bringing our younger actors back onto the big stage at the Colonial again. To bring them back for this show, which is a celebration of the culture of the part of our world called Oceania and the rich history there, is truly exciting. The deep respect for the planet and particularly the ocean that permeates the story are deeply meaningful for all of us given the climate issues we face. At its heart there is a very human truth that we all have moments of both confidence and doubt, and these characters always manage to lift one another when the doubt sneaks in."

A portion of the proceeds from this production will benefit Oceana.



