Berkshire Theatre Group Presents DRACULA This Month

Based on Bram Stoker's classic novel of gothic horror, the legendary vampire Dracula descends on the Colonial to close out the summer season. Directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winner, David Auburn, Dracula has been striking fear into the hearts of people around the world for over a hundred years. Auburn says, "We are excited to revive the 1924 Dracula in a bracing new production that honors the legendary history of this classic shocker, while embracing a 21st century perspective on power, sex and seduction. Innovative design, music and movement elements will contribute to the spooky, thrilling fun in the atmospheric Colonial Theatre."

This world-famous story first introduced the legendary Dracula to the stage. Professor Van Helsing investigates the mysterious illness of a young woman, Lucy Seward, whose father is the doctor in charge of an English sanitorium. Van Helsing discovers she is the victim of the charming Count Dracula, a powerful vampire who is feeding on her blood. In order to save Lucy, the vampire must be laid to rest with a stake through the heart.

This show is appropriate for ages 12 and up.

Season Discounts & Ticket Information



BTGY (Young Adult)

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can purchase one ticket to any BTG produced show for $30 (fees included). This offer is available by phone or in person only. Additionally, one BTG presented show ticket may be purchased for 10% off the single ticket price (rental events not included).

EBT Card to Culture Program

EBT Card to Culture is a collaboration between the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services' Department of Transitional Assistance. This is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. Offer includes: Two tickets to any BTG produced show at the rate of $5.00 each. All additional fees are also waived. These tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.

