Berkshire Theatre Group Presents A Benefit Concert At The Colonial For The Berkshire Immigrant Center, The West Stockbridge Historical Society And Berkshire Theatre Group

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) will present Felipe Salles' “The New Immigrant Experience,” a benefit concert at the Colonial for the Berkshire Immigrant Center, The West Stockbridge Historical Society and BTG.

Felipe Salles' The New Immigrant Experience Concert

A Fundraiser for Berkshire Immigrant Center, The West Stockbridge Historical Society and Berkshire Theatre Group

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, October 21 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $75

Composer Felipe Salles' impressive creation, The New Immigrant Experience, serves as a poignant tribute to the lives of "Dreamers," nearly 700,000 individuals currently under the protection of the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program. Written by Salles, who emigrated from Brazil to the United States in 1995, and developed with the aid of a John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation fellowship, the work uses speech cadences and melodic motifs based on key words as its main source of musical material.

This evocative piece weaves together the compelling and personal narratives Salles collected through interviews with a group of nine "Dreamers" during the summer of 2018. It takes audiences on an emotional musical odyssey, enveloped in lush orchestral textures, intricately developed motifs and riveting solo performances. The work combines the grandeur of a big band recording with the emotive depth of a cinematic soundtrack. The New Immigrant Experience not only resonates with listeners but also adds its voice to the ongoing dialogue surrounding the role and significance of immigrants in America, particularly during these politically turbulent times.

In a collaborative effort, the West Stockbridge Historical Society is partnering with the Berkshire Immigrant Center and the Berkshire Theatre Group to bring the full 18-piece ensemble performance of The New Immigrant Experience to Berkshire County. The event's proceeds will provide support to each of the hosting organizations.

This event transcends the boundaries of a traditional music concert; it serves as an opportunity to celebrate and spotlight the positive contributions made by the Berkshire immigrant community to enriching the county's quality of life. With over 10,000 immigrants residing in Berkshire County, their contributions, often subtle and underestimated, significantly enhance the overall well-being of the community. The funds generated through ticket sales, sponsor contributions and local business advertisements will ensure that the local immigrant population can actively participate in this enriching evening of festivities.

A native of São Paulo, Brazil, Felipe Salles has been an active musician in the US since 1995, where he has worked and recorded with prominent jazz artists, including Randy Brecker, Paquito D'Rivera, David Liebman, Melissa Aldana, Lionel Loueke, Jerry Bergonzi, Chico Pinheiro, Magos Herrera, Sofia Rei, Yosvany Terry, Jovino Santos Neto, Oscar Stagnaro, Luciana Souza and Bob Moses. He has toured extensively in Europe, North and South America, India and Australia, as a sideman and as a leader of his own group.

His arrangements and compositions have been performed by some of the top groups in the world including The Metropole Orchestra, UMO Helsinki Jazz Orchestra, Cayuga Chamber Orchestra, Amazonas Band, Helsinki Philharmonic Violas, Meta4 String Quartet, Manhattan School of Music Jazz Orchestra, Manhattan School of Music Jazz Philharmonic Orchestra, New England Conservatory Jazz Orchestra and New England Conservatory Wind Ensemble, among others.

Tickets are on sale now.

The BTG box office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.