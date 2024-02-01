Berkshire Theatre Group Announces Auditions for Disney's FROZEN JR., February 13

Roles are open to young actors of all ethnicities and genders currently in grades 3-12. Auditions and callbacks will be held Tuesday, February 13.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 3 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
TICK, TICK... BOOM!, WAITRESS, and More Set For Cape Playhouse's Upcoming Season Photo 4 TICK, TICK... BOOM!, WAITRESS, and More Set For Cape Playhouse's Upcoming Season

Berkshire Theatre Group Announces Auditions for Disney's FROZEN JR., February 13

Berkshire Theatre Group seeks young actors to audition for its upcoming non-Equity youth production of Disney's Frozen JR.

Roles are open to young actors of all ethnicities and genders currently in grades 3-12. Auditions and callbacks will be held Tuesday, February 13 from 6-9pm. If needed, the snow date for auditions is Thursday, February 15 from 6-9pm.

Students should come prepared to learn songs from Disney's Frozen JR and may be asked to read from the script. Additionally, students may be asked to sing a capella 16 bars of a song they already know. Callbacks will take place on the same evening. Rehearsals will start on March 2 and occur after school, evenings, and weekends up to five times a week and more rehearsal days closer to the performance dates. Students must be available during the April school vacation week. All rehearsals will take place in Pittsfield, MA. Performance dates are April 19-21, 2024.

All auditions will take place at:

The Colonial Theatre
111 South Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201

Appointments are necessary to audition.

To schedule an audition time slot or for further information, please email FROZENJR@berkshiretheatre.org

Pre-registration will be required.

Disney's Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. 

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Disney's Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Disney's Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

The Colonial Theatre, founded in 1903, and Berkshire Theatre Festival, founded in 1928, are two of the oldest cultural organizations in the Berkshires. In 2010, under the leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire, the two organizations merged to form Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG). Berkshire Theatre Group's mission is to support wide ranging artistic exploration and acclaimed performances in theatre, dance, music and entertainment. Every year, BTG produces and presents performances to over 68,000 attendees and, through our Educational Program, serves over 11,000 Berkshire County school children annually. In July 2020, Berkshire Theatre was the first company in the United States to earn approval from Actors' Equity Association to produce a musical (Godspell) in the wake of the COVID 19 Pandemic.  In 2028, Berkshire Theatre Group will celebrate 100 years of theatre.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Review: STAND UP IF YOURE HERE TONIGHT Takes Humorous, Moving Look At the Need For Communi Photo
Review: STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT Takes Humorous, Moving Look At the Need For Community

What did our critic think of STAND UP IF YOU'RE HERE TONIGHT at The Huntington Theatre?

2
ANGELS IN AMERICA & More Set For Provincetown Theater 2024 Season Photo
ANGELS IN AMERICA & More Set For Provincetown Theater 2024 Season

The Provincetown Theater has revealed its productions for its 2024 season in Provincetown, MA, the historic birthplace of Modern American Theater.

3
A.R.T. Reveals Act II and Associated Programming for BECOMING A MAN Photo
A.R.T. Reveals Act II and Associated Programming for BECOMING A MAN

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has REVEALED Act II guest speakers and associated programming for its upcoming production of Becoming a Man.

4
Boston Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2024 Tanglewood Season, Featuring More Than 100 Performa Photo
Boston Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2024 Tanglewood Season, Featuring More Than 100 Performances

Tanglewood has revealed details of its 2024 season, opening in late June through August 31.

More Hot Stories For You

ANGELS IN AMERICA & More Set For Provincetown Theater 2024 SeasonANGELS IN AMERICA & More Set For Provincetown Theater 2024 Season
A.R.T. Reveals Act II and Associated Programming for BECOMING A MANA.R.T. Reveals Act II and Associated Programming for BECOMING A MAN
Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is Coming to Berkshire Theatre Group Summer 2024Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is Coming to Berkshire Theatre Group Summer 2024
Matt Pond PA and Alexa Rose Will Play Their New EP at Club Passim in FebruaryMatt Pond PA and Alexa Rose Will Play Their New EP at Club Passim in February

Videos

Get A First Look At Lyric Stage Company's TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Get A First Look At Lyric Stage Company's TROUBLE IN MIND
See The Load-In for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory Theater Video
See The Load-In for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory Theater
DUEL REALITY Creators Talk About Upcoming Run At ArtsEmerson Video
DUEL REALITY Creators Talk About Upcoming Run At ArtsEmerson
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
The Magic of Ireland: A St. Patrick's Day Concert in Boston The Magic of Ireland: A St. Patrick's Day Concert
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (3/09-3/10)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Evil Dead The Musical HD in Boston Evil Dead The Musical HD
Boston Center for the Arts (1/25-2/25)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder in Boston A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Marblehead Little Theatre (1/26-2/04)
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE! in Boston Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (3/10-3/10)
God’s Ear in Boston God’s Ear
Cambridge Multicultural Arts Center (2/17-2/18)
Toni Stone in Boston Toni Stone
Huntington Theatre (5/17-6/16)
Zucchero in Boston Zucchero
Emerson Colonial Theatre (5/11-5/11)
My Fair Lady in Boston My Fair Lady
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (2/16-2/18)
John Proctor Is The Villain in Boston John Proctor Is The Villain
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (2/08-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You