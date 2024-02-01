Berkshire Theatre Group Announces Auditions for Disney's FROZEN JR., February 13

Berkshire Theatre Group seeks young actors to audition for its upcoming non-Equity youth production of Disney's Frozen JR.

Roles are open to young actors of all ethnicities and genders currently in grades 3-12. Auditions and callbacks will be held Tuesday, February 13 from 6-9pm. If needed, the snow date for auditions is Thursday, February 15 from 6-9pm.

Students should come prepared to learn songs from Disney's Frozen JR and may be asked to read from the script. Additionally, students may be asked to sing a capella 16 bars of a song they already know. Callbacks will take place on the same evening. Rehearsals will start on March 2 and occur after school, evenings, and weekends up to five times a week and more rehearsal days closer to the performance dates. Students must be available during the April school vacation week. All rehearsals will take place in Pittsfield, MA. Performance dates are April 19-21, 2024.

All auditions will take place at:

The Colonial Theatre

111 South Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201

Appointments are necessary to audition.

To schedule an audition time slot or for further information, please email FROZENJR@berkshiretheatre.org

Pre-registration will be required.

Disney's Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Disney's Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Disney's Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

The Colonial Theatre, founded in 1903, and Berkshire Theatre Festival, founded in 1928, are two of the oldest cultural organizations in the Berkshires. In 2010, under the leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire, the two organizations merged to form Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG). Berkshire Theatre Group's mission is to support wide ranging artistic exploration and acclaimed performances in theatre, dance, music and entertainment. Every year, BTG produces and presents performances to over 68,000 attendees and, through our Educational Program, serves over 11,000 Berkshire County school children annually. In July 2020, Berkshire Theatre was the first company in the United States to earn approval from Actors' Equity Association to produce a musical (Godspell) in the wake of the COVID 19 Pandemic. In 2028, Berkshire Theatre Group will celebrate 100 years of theatre.