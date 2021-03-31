Barrington Stage Company Streams Bekah Brunstetter's MOTHER'S DAY

Barrington Stage Company will stream a reading of new commissioned work, Mother's Day next weekend.

Mara, approaching her forties, clings to the hope that this time the nascent seed of a child will grow beyond the size of a raspberry, a grapefruit or a pineapple and finally make her a mother.

Bekah Brunstetter (BSC/Off Broadway The Cake, NBC This is Us) was commissioned by Barrington Stage Company to write this new work, exploring one woman's journey along the sometimes rocky path to motherhood.

The cast includes Debra Jo Rupp, Andy Lucien, Virginia Kull, and Edward Astor Chin.

Mother's Day is available to stream on-demand from 12:00am ET Friday, April 9 through 11:59pm ET Sunday, April 11.

Purchase tickets here.