BWW Blog: BRIDGERTON THE MUSICAL is Being Created on TikTok

The new Netflix series Bridgerton has taken the world by storm, and the musical theatre TikTok community has taken to the app, creating a musical adaptation of the show. Bridgerton: the Musical is being created among many young theatre creators on the app, following in the footsteps of Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical.

Bridgerton very much so lends itself to the musical theatre genre. A period-piece love story, TikTokers are innovatively portraying these characters who have captured the hearts of the nation. Bidgerton, set in early 1800's London, suits itself for a dramatic musical adaptation. The songs being created are not only magical but truly encapsulate the essence of the show.

The extravagant and beautiful balls portrayed in the series would no doubt dazzle on a Broadway stage. However, when looking toward a practical application of this show to Broadway, one would have to deal with the various graphic sex scenes portrayed in the show, and it would definately take an innovative director to bring this plot to a live audience!

The main creators of this show are @abigailbarlowww and @sophieterryy. You can follow the progress of the show at @bridgertonmusical on TikTok! Similar to Ratatouille, submissions from artists and choreographers have started to come in as well. Be sure to check out all of the videos linked below and follow these creators (and maybe submit a song of your own as well)!

Songs and covers:

Cover art: @tmb_23

Choreography: @brandon_powers