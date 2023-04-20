BTG Presents A Conversation With Ana Reyes, Author Of The House In The Pines, Moderated By WAMC's Joe Donahue

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) will present A Conversation with Ana Reyes, Author of The House in the Pines, Moderated by WAMC's Joe Donahue at The Colonial Theatre on Saturday, May 13 at 1pm with a book signing by the author immediately following. Tickets are $10 and this event is general admission.

The House in the Pines is a mesmerizing psychological thriller from an exciting new voice, Ana Reyes. Her writing jumps off the page as we follow Maya, a young woman who only has hazy memories about the most traumatic moment in her life, witnessing the mysterious death of her best friend. Maya's desperation to hide from and eventually fight for long buried answers feels real and urgent thanks to Reyes' knack for imbuing the book's chilling plot with her own, deeply personal experiences with withdrawal and searching for a real sense of home.

Reyes delivers a twisty thriller set in Pittsfield, MA that will not only shock readers at every turn, but also provide a thoughtful reflection on the dangerous power of memory, manipulation and nostalgia. Utterly unique and captivating, The House in the Pines will keep you guessing about whether we can ever fully confront the past and return home.

During the event, Ana Reyes will discuss her inspiration for the book, her writing process and the challenges of writing suspenseful fiction. Joe Donahue, host of WAMC's The Roundtable, will lead the conversation and engage the audience in a Q&A session.

Tickets for the event are $10 and are general admission. Attendees will also have the opportunity to have their copy of The House in the Pines signed by the author after the event immediately following the event. Books will be available for purchase provided by The Bookstore.

Ana Reyes has an MFA from Louisiana State University. Her work has appeared in Bodega, Pear Noir!, New Delta Review and elsewhere. She lives in Los Angeles where she teaches creative writing to older adults at Santa Monica College. The House in the Pines is her first novel.

For over 35 years, Joe Donahue, the award-winning host of WAMC/ Northeast Public Radio's The Roundtable, has been nationally recognized for fostering insightful, thought-provoking conversations. Joe offers his listeners some of the world's most fascinating people and subjects. As the son of a librarian and former Indie Bookseller, he is a lifelong advocate of reading, bookstores and writers. He also teaches media and interviewing at Bennington College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and The College of St. Rose, his alma mater.

To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact the Colonial Ticket Office by calling 413-997-4444. The ticket office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. All concerts, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.