BSO to Perform US Premiere of Augusta Read Thomas' DANCE FOLDINGS

Originally scheduled for BSO performances at Symphony Hall from January 13 through 16, 2022, Julia Adolphe's new commissioned work, Makeshift Castle, will not be completed in time for these concerts. It will be replaced by (left) Augusta Read Thomas' Dance Foldings. This will be the American premiere of the piece, which was first performed at the BBC Proms earlier this year. The remainder of the program is unchanged.



More details about Dance Foldings, including an informal reference recording, can be found at Ms. Thomas' website here.

Boston Symphony Orchestra Program Listing, January 13-16, 2022



Thursday, January 13, 8 p.m.

Friday, January 14, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 15, 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 16, 3 p.m.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Mitsuko Uchida, piano

AUGUSTA READ THOMAS Dance Foldings (American premiere)

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 2

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4