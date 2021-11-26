Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BSO to Perform US Premiere of Augusta Read Thomas' DANCE FOLDINGS

pixeltracker

This will be the American premiere of the piece, which was first performed at the BBC Proms earlier this year.

Nov. 26, 2021  
BSO to Perform US Premiere of Augusta Read Thomas' DANCE FOLDINGS

Originally scheduled for BSO performances at Symphony Hall from January 13 through 16, 2022, Julia Adolphe's new commissioned work, Makeshift Castle, will not be completed in time for these concerts. It will be replaced by (left) Augusta Read Thomas' Dance Foldings. This will be the American premiere of the piece, which was first performed at the BBC Proms earlier this year. The remainder of the program is unchanged.

More details about Dance Foldings, including an informal reference recording, can be found at Ms. Thomas' website here.

Boston Symphony Orchestra Program Listing, January 13-16, 2022


Thursday, January 13, 8 p.m.
Friday, January 14, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 15, 8 p.m.
Sunday, January 16, 3 p.m.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Mitsuko Uchida, piano
AUGUSTA READ THOMAS Dance Foldings (American premiere)
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 2
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4


Related Articles View More Boston Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley

More Hot Stories For You