BSO and TLI Reveal Lineup of 2023-24 Community Chamber Concerts

Learn more about the concert lineup here!

Sep. 15, 2023

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced a series of 16 Community Chamber Concerts to take place throughout the 2023-24 BSO season, October 2023 to April 2024. BSO Community Chamber Concerts offer audiences the opportunity to experience the unique intimacy of chamber music for free, performed by orchestra members in various community venues around Boston and the Berkshires. Thirteen concerts will be presented around Boston at local venues including community centers, churches, music halls and restaurants. The remaining three will take place at the Linde Center for Music and Learning at the Tanglewood campus in the Berkshires, a part of year-round programming presented by the Tanglewood Learning Institute.

The 2023-24 Community Chamber Concert series features BSO players and guests performing works for soloists and chamber ensembles of up to six players. Repertoire ranges from classical favorites such as Mendelssohn and Mozart (including all-Mozart programs on January 5 and 7) to exciting works by living composers Sofia Gubaidulina and Tania León, plus a jazz program featuring music by BSO percussionist J. William Hudgins and guitarist Ron Bosse to close out the series. Community Chamber Concerts are approximately one hour long. 

Community Chamber Concerts, 2023-24 

^TLI Presents: Community Chamber Concert 

2023 Programs 

Sunday, October 29, 3 p.m. (The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, Mattapan) 

Sunday, November 5, 3 p.m. (The Linde Center for Music and Learning, Tanglewood)^ 

Friday, November 20, 1:30 p.m. (Fenway Center, Boston) 

BSO violinists Bonnie Bewick and Tatiana Dimitriades, BSO violist Steven Laraia, and BSO cellist Mickey Katz perform Maurice Ravel’s Duo for Violin and Cello, Wolfgang Amadè Mozart’s Duo in G for Violin and Viola, K.423, and Samuel Barber’s String Quartet, Op. 11. Katz will also play selections from Sept Papillons (“Seven Butterflies”) for solo cello by Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho. 

2024 programs 

Friday, January 5, 1:30 p.m. (Fenway Center, Boston) 

Sunday, January 7, 3 p.m. (The Foundry, Cambridge) 

BSO violinist Victor Romanul, BSO violist Michael Zaretsky and BSO cellist Jonah Ellsworth present an all-Mozart program, featuring the composer’s Duo in B-flat for Violin and Viola, K.424, and Divertimento in E-flat, K.563. 

Friday, January 26, 1:30 p.m. (Fenway Center, Boston) 

Sunday, January 28, 3 p.m. (Everett Haitian Community Center, Everett) 

Sunday, February 4, 3 p.m. (Hibernian Hall, Roxbury) 

BSO violinists Glen Cherry and Sophie Wang, BSO violist Mary Ferrillo, and BSO cellist Will Chow play a varied program of three string quartets: Russian composer Sofia Gubaidulina’s String Quartet No. 2, Dmitri Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 1 in C, Op. 49, and Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in E-flat, Op. 44, No. 3. 

Sunday, February 25, 3 p.m. (All Saints Church, Dorchester) 

Friday, March 1, 1:30 p.m. (Fenway Center, Boston) 

BSO violinists Sheila Fiekowsky and Lisa Kim, BSO violist Daniel Getz, and BSO cellist Christine Lee present Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80, the last major piece the composer completed before his death, and Cuban-born, Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer Tania León’s Cuarteto No. 2, a string quartet in three movements. 

Sunday, March 10, 3 p.m. (Methuen Memorial Music Hall, Methuen) 

Sunday, March 17, 3 p.m. (The Linde Center for Music and Learning, Tanglewood)^ 

Guest pianist Jonathan Bass performs Leoš Janáček’s Violin Sonata with BSO violinist Tatiana Dimitriades and Francis Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Winds, Op. 100 with the BSO’s Clint Foreman (flute), Robert Sheena (oboe), Christopher Elchico (clarinet), Suzanne Nelsen (bassoon), and Rachel Childers (horn). Gunnar Harms (violin) and Matthias Schreiber (cello) of the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig join BSO string players Lucia Lin (violin), Rebecca Gitter (viola), Danny Kim (viola), and Owen Young (cello) to perform Johannes Brahms’s String Sextet No. 2 in G, Op. 36. 

Friday, March 22, 1:30 p.m. (Fenway Center, Boston) 

Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m. (Chelsea Survival Center, Chelsea) 

BSO violinists Takumi Taguchi and Sophie Wang, BSO violist Danny Kim, and BSO cellist Christine Lee join BSO bass clarinetist Andrew Sandwick to play two pieces for strings and clarinet: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Quintet in A for Clarinet and String Quartet and Paul Hindemith’s Quintet for Clarinet and String Quartet, Op. 30.  

Sunday, April 21, 3 p.m. (Jack’s Abby, Framingham) 

Sunday, April 28, 3 p.m. (The Linde Center for Music and Learning, Tanglewood)^ 

BSO percussionist J. William Hudgins and guitarist Ron Bosse perform their original jazz works alongside guitarist Norwood Pearson, saxophonist Mark Zalesky, double bassist Carlos Sulbaran, and drummer Steve Langons. 




