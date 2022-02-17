BSO And Andris Nelsons Perform Two Concerts At Carnegie Hall In March 2022

The Boston Symphony Orchestra and BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons will return to Carnegie Hall, March 14 and 15, to perform for their New York audiences after a 16-month absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For this special occasion, the orchestra and Mr. Nelsons will present a new work by celebrated Korean-German composer Unsuk Chin-Violin Concerto No. 2, Scherben der Stille ("Shards of Silence")-featuring Leonidas Kavakos (March 14), and Berg's Wozzeck (March 15), with Danish baritone Bo Skovhus and American soprano Christine Goerke in her role debut as Marie (complete cast in listing at the end of the release).

These programs will also be featured in the BSO's 2021-22 season at Symphony Hall in Boston on March 3-5 (Unsuk Chin American premiere) and March 10 and 12 (Wozzeck).

MARCH 14, 2022: Concert with Andris Nelsons and Leonidas Kavakos

BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons is joined by one of his frequent collaborators, violinist Leonidas Kavakos, for the New York premiere of (right) celebrated Korean-German composer Unsuk Chin's Violin Concerto No. 2, Scherben der Stille ("Shards of Silence"). Co-commissioned for Mr. Kavakos by the BSO, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, and the London Symphony Orchestra, where it received its world premiere on January 6, the concerto will receive its American premiere at Boston's Symphony Hall on March 3. Chin won the prestigious Grawemeyer Award in 2004 for her first violin concerto.

Also on the program and a staple of the BSO's repertoire for generations, Hector Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique virtually defined the emotional intensity of musical Romanticism while also vastly expanding orchestral virtuosity. Opening the program is the American composer Charles Ives' mysterious, innovative tone poem The Unanswered Question (1908), which features a striking solo trumpet part, to be performed by BSO principal trumpet Thomas Rolfs.

MARCH 15, 2022: Concert Version of Berg's Opera Wozzeck in its Entirety



Andris Nelsons and the BSO continue the orchestra's tradition of presenting great operatic works in concert with Alban Berg's modernist masterpiece Wozzeck, which follows recent performances of early 20th-century operas by Richard Strauss and Puccini as well as complete acts from Wagner's music dramas. First performed in 1925 and based on Georg Büchner's mid-19th century play, Wozzeck uses a kaleidoscopic variety of musical means to relate the story a lowly soldier whose anxious, introspective humanity conflicts tragically with the circumstances of his life. The title role is sung by an acknowledged champion of the role, Danish baritone Bo Skovhus (left). The outstanding cast also includes soprano Christine Goerke in her role debut as Marie (complete cast in listing at the end of the release). This concert performance is sung in German with English supertitles.



Tickets for the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2021-2022 appearances at Carnegie Hall are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, New York. They may also be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or purchased online at the Carnegie Hall website, www.carnegiehall.org.

In accordance with the advice of medical and public health experts, everyone entering Carnegie Hall is required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). As of February 14, 2022, everyone is also required to show proof that they are fully up-to-date on CDC-recommended boosters, based on their eligibility. In addition, everyone on Carnegie Hall's premises will be required to wear a properly fitting mask over the nose and mouth except when eating or drinking in designated areas.