BORN TO DO THIS â€“ The Joan Of Arc Rock Opera Comes to The Company Theatre

The Company Theatre has announced the world premiere of its original production, Born to Do This - The Joan of Arc Rock Opera, bringing the legendary girl's extraordinary life to the stage. This contemporary sung-through musical comes alive as an ordinary 15th-century girl's miraculous experiences strengthened her passion to lead an army and save her people.

Award-winning playwright and co-founder of The Company Theatre, Zoe Bradford enlisted Melissa Carubia as the composer of this rock musical. Recently, Carubia has been celebrated in the Boston theater scene for composing the music featured in T: An MBTA Musical. Michael Hammond, co-creator with Bradford of the Moss Hart Award winning Paragon Park, joins their team as collaborator. Elliot Norton Award-nominated actress Liza Giangrande, a rising star, adds Joan of Arc to a growing list of film, television, and stage credits. She will portray the play's iconic hero.

Unveiling Born to Do This will mark an important milestone for Bradford, who garnered 12 awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from The New England Theatre Conference. With 44 years as the co-founder and Artistic Director of The Company Theatre, Bradford's journey to write her first original rock opera has been five years in the making.

"Joan's story may have started in the 15th century, but her bravery transcends time," said Bradford. "My greatest artistic joy is creating original works. There is no better inspiration than Joan of Arc, who stood up for her own individuality, became a hero and sacrificed her life to save her people. Joan's story is attainable and appealing as history comes alive- she is not a saint trapped in a statue. There is humor in this piece, and believability in her humanity. The music, with a full 14-piece orchestra, is incredibly catchy, appealing, and most of all memorable."

Rachel Padula-Schufelt will set the tone with her creative mix of contemporary and medieval costumes, set against a rich background of moving scenic elements by Ryan Barrow. Even Joan's warhorse makes an appearance! Dean Palmer Jr. completes the creative team with exciting and glorious lighting effects.

"Joan of Arc was a bold young visionary, a feminist icon for the ages," says Carubia. "We capture the audacity of her spirit with our modern take on her story, told through a pop rock score both powerful and catchy."

"Helping to bring Zoe's vision to life has been one of the most exciting opportunities afforded me by Company Theatre! Add Sally Ashton Forrest's exhilarating staging and fight choreography and Robert McDonough's powerful music direction and you have the makings of a night of theatre you will not forget!" exclaims Hammond.

"Now is the time to launch our world premiere as this heroic teenage girl becomes more relevant than ever," remarked Bradford, "she defied the rules, followed her heart, and changed the course of history."

BORN TO DO THIS - The Joan of Arc Rock Opera opens Friday, July 28, and runs through Sunday, August 20. There are evening and matinÃ©e performances available. Tickets are $50 to $58. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 781-871-2787.