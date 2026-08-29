BORN & BRED To Be Presented By Seaglass Theater Company

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On September 20, 2026 at 3:00PM, Seaglass Theater Company will present Born and Bred-celebrating the musical legacy of Massachusetts at the historic Unitarian Memorial Church in Fairhaven.

As part of the MA250 celebration, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and Massachusetts' pivotal role in our nation's history, this special concert honors the Commonwealth's rich musical heritage through works by artists with deep Massachusetts roots.

From composer Leonard Bernstein to iconic singer-songwriter James Taylor, the program showcases the remarkable creativity, innovation, and artistic spirit that continues to flourish across the state.

The concert stars Sarah Callinan, Craig Juricka, Kristin Lawler and Steven Bergman-four incredibly versatile artists who bring a wealth of experience to the musical genres presented.

'I am thrilled to present these 4 artists that are such dynamic performers-they can sing musical theater to classical to folk-and everything in-between! This performance is sure to have something for everyone.' says Artistic Director Patrice Tiedemann.

Tickets are $30.00, and may be purchased online at Eventbrite: https://bornandbred.eventbrite.com. Tickets may also be purchased with cash, credit card, or check the day of the concerts at each venue a half hour before each performance. For more information, please visit www.seaglasstheater.com or call 508-951-7187.

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

SARAH CALLINAN-Sarah has performed a wide range of operatic roles across the United States. Favorite roles include Despina in Così fan tutte (Opera Carolina), Blondchen in Die Entführung aus dem Serail (Arizona Opera), Frasquita in Carmen (Michigan Opera Theatre, Opera New Jersey), Rosina in Il barbiere di Siviglia (Opera Theater of Connecticut), the title role in La fille du Régiment (Connecticut Concert Opera), Susanna in Le Nozze di Figaro (Mississippi Opera), Gilda in Rigoletto and Amina in La Sonnambula (Salt Marsh Opera), and the Queen of the Night in The Magic Flute (Boston Lyric Opera Tour).

Recent engagements include Rosalinda in Die Fledermaus and Violetta in La Traviata with Opera Theater of Connecticut, as well as Doria in the world premiere of Giacomo's Muse with Barn Opera. On the concert stage, she has appeared as soprano soloist in Carmina Burana with the UConn Symphony Orchestra, the Vivaldi Gloria with the Massachusetts Festival Chorus, the Brahms Requiem with the Farmington Valley Symphony Orchestra, as well as the Fauré Requiem and the Mozart Requiem with the Keene Chorale. This season Ms. Callinan is singing the title role in Abigail Adams with Connecticut Lyric Opera. She sings Knoxville: Summer 1915 with the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, and will return to the Farmington Valley Symphony Orchestra to sing the soprano solos in the Mozart Requiem, in addition to several performances with Opera Untapped for their popular Drunk Opera History series.

When she isn't performing, Ms. Callinan is a highly sought-after voice teacher, maintaining studios at Mount Holyoke College, Worcester State University, The Hanover Conservatory, The Joy of Music Program and privately. Outside the studio, she is passionate about U.S. national parks and enjoys road trips and hiking adventures with her dog, Finch.

Craig Juricka- Craig Juricka is a vocal pedagogue, actor and singer. Praised by OperaToday as an 'engaging, malleable baritone,' Mr. Juricka's versatile performance career has brought him to musical theatre, concert, choral, and opera stages around the nation. Mr. Juricka has recently been seen in the Boston POPS' production of Ragtime as Harry K Thaw/Lower East Side Ensemble, Umbrella Stage's Now. Here. This. as Man 2, FPAC's Little Mermaid as King Triton, and in a Broadway workroom workshop of Michael Mott's new musical In the Light.

In the concert singing world, Craig is a sought-after concert soloist and chorister. He has sung with esteemed ensembles and orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic, Boston POPS, Boston Baroque, Handel and Haydn Society, Ensemble Altera, Emmanuel Music, Bach Akademie Charlotte, and Marsh Chapel. And he has performed in opera houses with Des Moines Metro Opera, Boston Lyric Opera, Odyssey Opera, and MassOpera. He has performed solo engagements in Boston Symphony Hall and Jordan Hall with the Handel and Haydn Society. Most recently, he was featured as a soloist on the Tapestry of Voices album with the Juventas New Music Ensemble - performing Anne Kilstofte's Songs of the Night Wind. During the summers of 2021 and 2018, he was featured as an Apprentice Artist with Des Moines Metro Opera. In 2017, he was a national finalist in the Classical Singer Competition (Emerging Classical & Musical Theatre Professional Division) in Chicago, IL.

Craig holds voice faculty appointments with The Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Berklee College of Music, and Walnut Hill School of the Arts. He also maintains a private studio in Melrose, MA.

Mr. Juricka holds a Master of Music degree in Vocal Pedagogy from The Boston Conservatory at Berklee, and a Bachelor of Music degree from Capital University in Vocal Performance.

His professional affiliations include the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS), Musical Theatre Educators' Alliance (MTEA), and Early Music America. He is also an active member of Actor's Equity Association and the American Guild of Musical Artists.

KRISTIN LAWLER- Kristin's most recent onstage performances have been at Harvard University's Sanders Theatre with Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra (Berlioz's Les Troyens á Cartage, Verdi's Don Carlo) and Odyssey Opera's presentation of Menotti's The Last Savage at The Huntington Theatre. She has appeared with Seaglass Theatre Company in their production of Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel (featured as Hansel), Sondheim Tribute Revue, and Stars and Stripes. As a local Boston resident Kristin has also worked with esteemed companies such as Emmanual Music, Opera del West, Harvard University's Lowell House Opera, and Boston Opera Collaborative.

As a choral singer she looks forward to returning for her fourth season as a Winter Artist with the world-renowned ensemble, the Santa Fe Desert Chorale. Locally she can be found performing with Nightingale Vocal Ensemble and will be featured on their world premiere album a new way to breathe released later this year. In addition to her choral work she has recently found herself on the symphonic stage performing alongside Chorus Pro Musica with the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra in Beethoven's Symphony No. 9- featured on the esteemed stages of Boston Symphony Hall and Carnegie Hall. This spring she collaborated with the MIT Symphony chorus on their performance of Michael Tippett's A Child of Our Time. Kristin was also the featured Alto soloist with the New Hampshire Symphony Orchestra as they celebrated their centennial year with Mozart's Requiem.

​This summer Kristin joined the Bay View Music Festival as a Faculty Artist-in-Residence for their American Spirituals Intensive program. In previous seasons Kristin has served as a Teaching Artist Fellow with the Classical Music Institute in San Antonio, Texas.

​​​Kristin received her Master's degree in Voice Performance from the Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge, MA. She is a music faculty member at Wellesley College, teaching individual studio voice to both music and non-music majors.

STEVEN BERGMAN- is thrilled to return to Seaglass, once again! National Tours: Sunday in the Park with George, Nunsense Jamboree, Guys and Dolls. Music Director: over 100 regional productions. Favorites include Beauty and the Beast (Wheelock Family Theatre, New Bedford Festival), Adding Machine, Far From Heaven (Speakeasy Stage), Spring Awakening (IRNE Award), Parade, Assassins (FUDGE Theater), [title of show] (DASH Award, ACME Theater), Glory (Moonbox), Urinetown (BSU). Composer: Hannah and Margaret (in development); Murder, Meth & Mayhem: a folk opera; Reigning Cats & Dogs (2015 winner of the national Jackie White Children's Theater Award). His scores for Jack the Ripper: the Whitechapel Musical, The Curse is Reversed! and Marvin and Julius: the opera are available on all streaming media. Steven is the Director of Music for the First Parish Church in Kingston, MA, serves on the musical theater faculty of Bridgewater State University, and oversees the choral and drama programs for the Rockland Public Schools.

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