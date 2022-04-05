BLUE MAN GROUP to Bring Family Fun For April School Vacation Week

Blue Man Group Boston will add shows and bring creative fun for the whole family during April School Vacation Week, April 16th -24th.

On Patriots Day, April 18th, there will be a 4:30 pm show, and from April 19-22 there will be 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm shows. Blue Man Group will also continue making creative adjustments to the interactive moments to provide everyone with a safe and entertaining theatre experience.

"April vacation is one of our favorite times of the year because we have so many families coming back to see Blue Man Group and some seeing us for the first time," said Jonathan Screnci, Company Manager, Blue Man Group Boston. "The cast and crew are so excited to be back after nearly two years off due to the pandemic that seeing our guests enjoy the show is very special."

There is also a full bar and interactive music and light installation created by Blue Man Group called the "Lounge-U-Lum" in the lobby for guests to enjoy.

A special Family Four Pack ticket offer with a 25% savings is available for all shows during April School Vacation Week and can be found here: https://www.blueman.com/boston/offers.

For tickets and more information about Blue Man Group Boston, check out www.blueman.com. Doors open one hour before each performance. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted in the theatre. Health & safety guidelines can be found here: https://www.blueman.com/covid-19.

Health and Safety

Mask Requirements:

Masks are recommended for performances of Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse.

COVID-19 Guidelines:

All guests who are ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with an FDA or WHO authorized or approved vaccine and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theater with their ticket. More information can be found at: https://www.blueman.com/covid-19

· Guests with accessibility questions, or who require additional assistance related to the venue's COVID-19 policies may contact: PlayhouseInfo@BroadwayInBoston.com or 617-426-6912

About Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit www.blueman.com.