BLACK OPRY REVUE, THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW & More Join Berkshire Theatre Group 2023 Fall and Holiday Seasons

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) are excited to announce additions to the 2023 fall and holiday seasons at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. These additions include a national touring revue showcasing diversity in country music, a jazz concert benefit, a cult classic movie and three types of family friendly holiday programming.

Associate Artistic Director of Programming Tor Krautter says, “Coming off a wonderful season of summer programming, it’s always great to get back to fall and concerts at the Colonial! Our goal every season is to present entertainment that serves and reflects the diverse community we live in. This upcoming season of concerts does just start with a little something for everyone.”

The additions to the fall and holiday season include: Felipe Salles’ New Immigrant Experience Concert (10/21); The Rocky Horror Picture Show (10/28); Black Opry Revue (11/4); Mutts Gone Nuts: Santa Paws (12/10); Second Annual Come Home for The Holidays: A Colonial Family Concert (12/17); The Wizards of Winter (12/22); and New Year’s Eve with Max Creek (12/31).

Season Discounts & Ticket Information

BTGY (Young Adult)

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can purchase one ticket to any BTG produced show for $30 (fees included). This offer is available by phone or in person only. Additionally, one BTG presented show ticket may be purchased for 10% off the single ticket price (rental events not included).

EBT Card to Culture Program

EBT Card to Culture is a collaboration between the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services’ Department of Transitional Assistance. This is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. This offer includes two tickets to any BTG produced show at the rate of $5 each. All additional fees are also waived. These tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.

Tickets for these exciting productions will be on sale Friday, August 4 at 12pm. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here or contact the Colonial Box Office by calling 413-997-4444.

The Box Office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG’s Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.

National Touring Act

Black Opry Revue

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, November 4 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Black Opry is a home for Black artists and Black fans of country, blues, folk and Americana music. Country music has been made by and loved by Black people since its conception. For just as long, Black artists have been overlooked and disregarded in the genre by fans and executives. Black Opry wants to change that and invites audiences to discover, support and enjoy the Black artists that make magic in this space. One of the most valuable aspects of country music is its versatility and diversity in sound. Country, blues, folk and Americana music often overlap or weave together; these artists explore all of those sounds and intersections. The Black Opry Revue showcases the diversity in sound and stories that Black artists offer to these genres.

The lineup includes Chris Walton, Jeiris Cook, Roberta Lea and Aisha Burns.

Benefit Concert for Berkshire Immigrant Center, The West Stockbridge Historical Society and Berkshire Theatre Group

Felipe Salles’ New Immigrant Experience Concert

A Fundraiser for Berkshire Immigrant Center, The West Stockbridge Historical Society and Berkshire Theatre Group

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, October 21 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $75





The New Immigrant Experience, the remarkable release by composer Felipe Salles, is a powerful multimedia work inspired by the lives of “Dreamers,” the almost 700,000 individuals currently protected by DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Written by Salles who emigrated from Brazil to the United States in 1995 and developed with the aid of a John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation fellowship, the work uses speech cadences and melodic motifs based on key words as its main source of musical material. The compelling and personal stories this work tells were collected through interviews Salles conducted with a group of nine “Dreamers” during the summer of 2018. It’s an emotional musical journey through beautiful orchestral textures, carefully developed motifs and intense solo features, that combine the power of a big band recording and the dramatic landscape of a soundtrack. The New Immigrant Experience is the perfect vehicle to contribute to the discussion regarding the place and value of immigrants in America during these turbulent political times.



The West Stockbridge Historical Society is partnering with the Berkshire Immigrant Center and the Berkshire Theatre Group to bring The New Immigrant Experience, performed by the full 18-piece ensemble, to Berkshire County. Proceeds from the event will also benefit each of the hosting organizations. This performance is more than a music concert that touches on one of the most politically fraught issues of our time; it is a chance to celebrate and shine a spotlight on the positive contributions that the Berkshire immigrant community makes to enhancing the quality of life in the county. There are over 10,000 immigrants living in Berkshire County. In countless and often unseen and undervalued ways, the Berkshire immigrant community makes a significant contribution to improving the quality of life for all of us. The money raised through concert ticket sales, sponsor donations, and local business ad sales, will provide the funding that ensures the local immigrant population can participate in the evening’s festivities.



About Felipe Salles

A native of São Paulo, Brazil, Felipe Salles has been an active musician in the US since 1995, where he has worked and recorded with prominent jazz artists, including Randy Brecker, Paquito D’Rivera, David Liebman, Melissa Aldana, Lionel Loueke, Jerry Bergonzi, Chico Pinheiro, Magos Herrera, Sofia Rei, Yosvany Terry, Jovino Santos Neto, Oscar Stagnaro, Luciana Souza and Bob Moses. He has toured extensively in Europe, North and South America, India and Australia, as a sideman and as a leader of his own group.



His arrangements and compositions have been performed by some of the top groups in the world including The Metropole Orchestra, UMO Helsinki Jazz Orchestra, Cayuga Chamber Orchestra, Amazonas Band, Helsinki Philharmonic Violas, Meta4 String Quartet, Manhattan School of Music Jazz Orchestra, Manhattan School of Music Jazz Philharmonic Orchestra, New England Conservatory Jazz Orchestra and New England Conservatory Wind Ensemble, among others.

One-Night Only Film Presentation

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, October 28 at 9pm

Tickets: $25

“Let’s do the Time Warp again!” The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the screamingly funny, sinfully twisted salute to sci-fi, horror, B-movies and rock music, all rolled into one deliciously decadent morsel.

In this cult film to end all cult films, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a downpour, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and the creepy butler Riff-Raff. Through elaborate dance numbers and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a man named “Rocky.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is renowned for its audience participation roles at different times and scenes during the film. There will be Colonial Theatre appropriate props available for purchase online or at the venue the night of the show ($7 in advance, $10 at the door). To encourage the safety and enjoyment of the film by all in attendance, any bags brought to the theater could be subjected to a search for inappropriate/non-allowable items. Click here for more information about the props kit and what items are allowed.



So take that jump to the left and a step to the right and get ready to have the night of your life!

Holiday Concerts

Mutts Gone Nuts: Santa Paws

at The Colonial Theatre

Sunday, December 10 at 2pm

Tickets: Adults: $30, Kids: $15



Experience holiday delight with Mutts Gone Nuts: Santa Paws, a heartwarming and action-packed dog spectacular featuring eight world class stunt dogs. From humble shelter beginnings to showbiz stardom, these amazing mutts will unleash havoc and hilarity on stage, leaving the audience howling for more. This family-friendly show is a festive frenzy of fur, fun and fabulous entertainment, complete with classic holiday music and an abundance of good cheer. The all-star lineup includes Kiddo, a two-time world champion disc dog; a hilarious six-pound Pomeranian Pikachu mix and a host of other rescue dogs who will prance, dance, flip and skip their way right into your heart. Join us for an unforgettable holiday season filled with laughter and joy!

Deemed an absolute "must-see" by the Washington Post, this show guarantees to be “Best in Show” this holiday season.

Second Annual Come Home for The Holidays

A Colonial Family Concert Featuring Colonial Theatre Alumni Hosted by The BTG Youth Chorus

at The Colonial Theatre

Sunday, December 17 at 2pm

Tickets: Adult: $30, Child (16 and Under): $15

Once again, Berkshire Theatre Group invites you back home to The Colonial Theatre with a very special concert for the whole family. There is no better way to celebrate the spirit of the holidays than with the Berkshire tradition of story and song. Enjoy performances by some of the area's best known and respected artists from the diverse Berkshire County music community along with our very own BTG Youth Chorus. This concert is in support of Berkshire Theatre Group educational programs and features appearances by: Rev Tor, Gina Coleman, Ed Moran, Chantell McFarland, Mike Wartella with The Shire Mountain Holiday Band. Hosted by The BTG Youth Chorus.

The Wizards of Winter

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, December 22 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $59

Back by popular demand this holiday season, The Wizards of Winter bring their musical intensity, stage theatrics and holiday fun to The Colonial Theatre. Join The Wizards of Winter as they embark on a musical journey in search of the true meaning of holidays performing their rock opera.

Featuring former members of The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, Rainbow, Alice Cooper, Blue Oyster Cult, along with Broadway and theater veterans, this 11-member ensemble boasts soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, powerful percussion and stunning keyboard work, layered around a rich storyboard that evokes memories and emotions of past holidays!

Celebrate the Season with The Wizards of Winter, a holiday rock event for the whole family!

New Year’s Eve with Max Creek

at The Colonial Theatre

Sunday, December 31 from 8pm to 12:30am

Tickets: General Admission: $34 (advanced); $39 (day of show)

Join us this New Year’s Eve at The Colonial Theatre for a very special performance by one of Berkshire County’s Favorite Bands, Max Creek!



Max Creek has reached its fifth decade of playing music in the Northeast. Creek’s style lacks pretense; there is no genre title that can define them. From the beginning, they mixed rock, country, reggae, soul, jazz and calypso and combined it with their own great songwriting.



The band is joyous, and their stage is full of smiles and laughter, both during and between songs. Max Creek is engaging, sculpting lengthy shows on-the-fly from their 200+ song catalog with rockers, ballads, deep jams and crowd sing-alongs. Furthermore, Creek is, most definitely, a family. 40-odd years in, the audience is a multi-generational stew—it’s not uncommon to witness old-school “Creek Freeks” getting down with their teenage (or older!) kids.



Creek itself is multigenerational. Guitarist Scott Murawski, keyboardist Mark Mercier and bassist John Rider have remained intact since the mid-’70s, and the current drums and percussion team consist of Bill Carbone and Jamemurrell Stanley, who weren’t even born when Max Creek started.

Full Event Calendar of 2023 Fall & Holiday Shows (in Calendar Order)

On Cedar Street, A World Premiere Musical at The Unicorn Theatre, Saturday, August 12 through Saturday, September 2, Tickets: Preview: $55 & $90

Hershey Felder’s Beethoven: A Play with Music at The Colonial Theatre, Friday, September 8 at 7pm; Saturday, September 9 at 2pm & 7pm; Sunday, September 10 at 2pm, Tickets: $50

Hershey Felder’s Beethoven: Moonlight Sonata Gala, Backstage at The Colonial Theatre, Sunday, September 10 at 2pm, Tickets: $500/$185

Motor City Fever: A Musical Celebration at The Colonial Theatre, Saturday, September 16 at 7:30pm, Tickets: $30

Don Jovi: A One of a Kind Bon Jovi Concert Performance at The Colonial Theatre, Friday, September 22 at 7:30pm, Tickets: $30

Copenhagen at The Unicorn Theatre, Thursday, September 28 through Sunday, October 29, Tickets: Preview: $45 & $52

Harvest & Rust: A Neil Young Experience at The Colonial Theatre, Friday, September 29 at 7:30pm, Tickets: $30

The Olivia Show: A Tribute to Olivia Newton-John at The Colonial Theatre, Sunday, October 15 at 2pm, Tickets: $30

Dancing Dream: The Music of ABBA at The Colonial Theatre, Friday, October 20 at 7:30pm, Tickets: $30

Felipe Salles’ New Immigrant Experience Concert: A Fundraiser for Berkshire Immigrant Center, The West Stockbridge Historical Society and Berkshire Theatre Group at The Colonial Theatre, Saturday, October 21 at 7:30pm, Tickets: $75

Sam Bush: Multi Grammy Award Winner & Father of Newgrass at The Colonial Theatre, Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30pm, Tickets: $39

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Colonial Theatre, Saturday, October 28 at 9pm, Tickets: $25

Black Opry Revue at The Colonial Theatre, Saturday, November 4 at 7:30pm, Tickets: $30

Guinevere: A Female Tribute to Crosby, Stills & Nash at The Colonial Theatre, Friday, November 17 at 7:30pm, Tickets: $30

A Christmas Carol at The Unicorn Theatre, Thursday, December 7 through Saturday, December 23, Tickets: Adult: $56, Child (16 and under): $30

Mutts Gone Nuts: Santa Paws at The Colonial Theatre, Sunday, December 10 at 2pm, Tickets: Adult: $30, Child (16 and Under): $15

Second Annual Come Home for The Holidays: A Colonial Family Concert Featuring Members of The Berkshire Music Community hosted by The BTG Youth Chorus at The Colonial Theatre, Sunday, December 17 at 2pm, Tickets: Adult: $30, Child (16 and Under): $15

The Wizards of Winter at The Colonial Theatre, Friday, December 22 at 7:30pm, Tickets: Adult: $59

New Year’s Eve with Max Creek at The Colonial Theatre, Sunday, December 31 at 8pm, Tickets: Advanced: $34, Day of Show: $39