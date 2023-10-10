Award-Winning Boston Artist Dawn M. Simmons Helms First Opera With BLO's LA CENERENTOLA, November 8- 12

Boston Lyric Opera announces a city-centric take on Gioachino Rossini's timeless opera, "LA CENERENTOLA (CINDERELLA).” This interpretation brings the familiar story of a mistreated young woman and a handsome prince into the hearts of two familiar Boston neighborhoods. “La Cenerentola” is directed by award-winning theater artist and longtime Boston resident Dawn M. Simmons, who makes her opera debut.

This opera runs for a limited engagement of three performances, from November 8-12, 2023 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available now at Click Here.

It's been 30-plus years since BLO's last production of Rossini's opera. In it, the sweet Angelina played by Cecelia Hall in her BLO debut (l., CMW Photography), is a young woman from an ungrateful family who finds true love with the help of a prince's tutor who disguises himself to help Don Ramiro, find a worthy partner. Ramiro is played by Levy Sekgapane in his BLO debut (r., Kartal Karagedik).

As in the well-known animated film Cinderella, Angelina meets and weds the Prince, much to the chagrin of her family. But unlike that film, Rossini's opera version, with libretto by Jacopo Ferretti, dispenses with fairy dust in favor of more earthly interventions, maintaining its magic with beautiful melodies and an energetic score.

“I hope La Cenerentola romances audiences,” says Simmons. “The magic is in the music, in the simplicity of boy-meets-girl and how they sweep each other off their feet.”

“This fun and lustrous opera is a story about the triumph of goodness, right here in Boston,” says BLO Stanford Calderwood General Director & CEO Bradley Vernatter. “Dawn M. Simmons's cultural leadership and prolific theater career has shown her to be a visionary director. For us, she creates a production that reminds us of the importance of good humor, kindness, and love in our lives.”

In addition to Hall, the CENERENTOLA cast includes Dana Varga (BLO debut) as Clorinda, 2023/24 BLO Emerging Artist Alexis Peart as Tisbe, Levi Hernandez (the BLO film series, “B.”) as Dandini, Brandon Cedel (BLO's 2019 “The Rape of Lucretia”) as Don Magnifico, and Philip Lima (BLO's 2022 “Romeo & Juliet”) as Alidoro.

The 42-piece Boston Lyric Opera Orchestra is conducted by BLO Music Director David Angus. The Boston Lyric Opera Chorus is led by BLO Chorus Director Brett Hodgdon.

Set designer Jenna McFarland Lord and Lighting Director Bailey Costa transform the Emerson Cutler Majestic stage with elements of iconic Boston architecture, from Don Ramiro's palatial Beacon Hill home with gently twinkling garden lights, to the Magnifico family's stylish Seaport digs lit by the energy of the neighborhood's modern vibe.

Similarly, costume designer Trevor Bowen straddles the old and the new, fashioning Angelina's transformation from cleaning woman to princess, and Don Ramiro's casual modern-day swagger into a ball-worthy take on traditional waistcoat and jacket. The “wicked stepsistahs” Clorinda and Tisbe are never dressed down, befitting their aspirations as wannabe influencers.

"As an artist born and raised in this city, I know we are ready for a new look at this classic story,” says Simmons (r., courtesy photo). “Boston may not have castles in the center of town, or young women shoveling coal to keep the house warm anymore, but like anywhere else we have people who want more out of life than what they've been handed. This story of love, transformation, and the enduring power of kindness is one everyone can relate to."

Tickets for LA CENERENTOLA are available now individually or in a two- or three-part subscription to BLO's 2023/24 Season. Individual tickets start at $25, and are available at Click Here.