Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Autumn Hollow to Host HOLLOW HARVEST Benefit Concert at The Burren in November
The November 22 event will feature the Jamie Walker Band and Nate Perry & Ragged Company, with proceeds benefiting the PAIR Project.
On Sunday, November 22, live music at The Burren in Davis Square will double as a catalyst for community support. Hollow Harvest, a new benefit concert created by New England Americana act Autumn Hollow, will bring together top regional roots musicians for an evening dedicated to solidarity, storytelling, and local advocacy. On sale now, for tickets and more information, visit: Hollow Harvest at 24 Hour Music.
Running from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, the showcase features performances by Autumn Hollow, the Jamie Walker Band, and Nate Perry & Ragged Company. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the PAIR Project, the sole nonprofit organization in Massachusetts, with negotiated access to provide legal orientation at every ICE detention facility statewide.
At its core, Hollow Harvest builds on the long-standing tradition of roots music as a vehicle for community organizing and mutual care. The event has set a fundraising goal of $1,000—an amount that will fully cover the cost of training 10 volunteer attorneys to assist immigrants and asylum seekers navigating complex legal systems.
"Every local music scene has the potential to be more than entertainment—it can be a force for good," says Brendan Murphy, founder and frontman of Autumn Hollow. "That's the idea behind Hollow Harvest. We wanted to create an event where artists, audiences, and neighbors come together not just to celebrate music, but to stand beside people facing extraordinary challenges. If everyone leaves feeling a little more connected and a little more hopeful, we've done our job."
The five-hour concert highlights the collaborative depth of the region's independent Americana scene:
- Autumn Hollow: Known for harmony-driven arrangements, introspective songwriting, and rich New England roots textures.
- Jamie Walker Band: Delivering heartfelt, melody-driven roots-rock and dynamic live performances.
- Nate Perry & Ragged Company: Crafting soulful, blue-collar storytelling grounded in traditional country and Americana roots.
For decades, the Political Asylum/Immigration Representation (PAIR) Project has served as a critical safeguard for immigrant rights in Massachusetts, offering free legal orientation, representation, and vital defense resources to detained individuals.
As the autumn season transitions into winter—a period centered on harvest and community gathering—Hollow Harvest invites the Greater Boston community to support an effort measured in solidarity, access, and generosity.
About Autumn Hollow
Autumn Hollow is a Somerville-based Americana and roots-rock group known for thoughtful lyricism, vocal harmonies, and warm, evocative instrumentation. Rooted in the New England music community, the band frequently combines live performance with neighborhood advocacy and local charitable initiatives. For more information, visit: autumnhollowmusic.com.
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