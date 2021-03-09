ArtsEmerson Announces New Live And On-Demand Digital Programming Through April 2021

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of Contemporary Stage and screen artistry from around the world and the professional presenting and producing organization at Emerson College, is proud to announce new programming through April 2021.

During the organization's Year of Experimentation, there has been a focus on the development and programming of its new digital venue, and providing support to International Artists through reimagined residency programs that support new works, new platforms, and new approaches to process, as well as expanding film programming.

ArtsEmerson adds to its March programming schedule with a Town Hall with David C. Howse on March 12, followed by the latest Shared Stories feature film, La Chana, which will be shown in tandem with the short After Dark March 24-28, and finishing with Yury Bustusov's frenetic, award-winning production of The Seagull March 26-28 (including a live Sunday afternoon conversation with the director).

In April, ArtsEmerson partners with the Boston Baltic Film Festival to present 3 weekends of film programming between April 02-18, launches its newest monthly film series, Projecting Connections: Chinese-American Experiences with a screening of Far East Deep South April 07-11 with opening night artist conversation, and brings to audiences the latest work from the creative genius of Chile's Guillermo Calderón, the micro-documentary The Second Life of Dragon April 10-25. March and April programming also include all remaining Spring 2021 films in the Bright Lights Film Series.

"We are excited to continue to present programming that expands the types of stories that can be presented to Boston audiences during our Year of Experimentation," says ArtsEmerson Executive Director David C. Howse. "We are committed to building on and exploring new partnerships and artist residency programs, and to privileging subordinated voices in our works as we continue to experiment with our new digital venue."

Tickets are Pick Your Price, with free or low-cost options available for all events. Tickets may be reserved 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org or by calling the ArtsEmerson Box Office at 617-824-8400 (open Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The physical Box Office remains closed at this time.