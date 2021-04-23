Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ArtsEmerson Announces May Film Programming

Learn about all of the company's upcoming events for May!

Apr. 23, 2021  

ArtsEmerson Announces May Film Programming

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of Contemporary Stage and screen artistry from around the world and the professional presenting and producing organization at Emerson College, has announced film programming for May 2021.

ArtsEmerson adds to its spring programming schedule the latest offering in the Projecting Connections: Chinese American Experiences film series; three shorts which include A Chinese American Giant: The Y.C. Hong Story, Vanishing Chinatown: The World of the May's Photo Studio, and Meditations on the Power of Community from May 06-10. May will also include the latest offering in the Shared Stories film series, Nailed It May 19-23.

ArtsEmerson film events are Pick Your Price, with free or low-cost options available. Tickets may be reserved 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org or by calling the ArtsEmerson Box Office at 617-824-8400 (open Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The physical Box Office remains closed at this time.


