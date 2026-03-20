Apollinaire Theatre Company to Stage DIDO OF IDAHO in Chelsea, MA

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Dido of Idaho by Abby Rosebrock will be performed on April 17 - May 10, 2026. Performances are at the Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea.

When a love affair goes brutally awry, a hard-drinking musicologist seeks asylum with her estranged evangelical mother.

Dido of Idaho is a modern, dark comedy that loosely re-imagines the ancient myth of Dido and Aeneas. This play is a funny, surprising, and often unsettling exploration of love, despair, and the difficult path toward self-acceptance.

Dido of Idaho is co-directed by Brooks Reeves and Apollinaire Theatre’s Artistic Director Danielle Fautuex Jacques. The production stars Parker Jennings (Is This a Room, Hedda Gabler, Every Brilliant Thing, Touching the Void) and features the work of several Apollinaire stand out performers: Mariela Lopez-Ponce (Co-Artistic Director of Teatro Chelsea, Gertrude in Hamlet (2016), Everyman,

A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes, etc.), Paola Ferrer (Gertrude in Hamlet (2023), Dance Nation, Don’t Eat the Mangos, etc.), Ashley Lyon (Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet), Mauro Canepa (Threesome, From White Plains, Caucasian Chalk Circle, etc.).