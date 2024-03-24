Apollinaire Theatre Company Will Present TOUCHING THE VOID Beginning Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on Joe Simpson’s bestselling memoir turned BAFTA-winning film, David Greig’s thrilling adaptation charts this astonishing feat of human endurance. Life-affirming and often darkly funny, Touching the Void takes the audience on an epic adventure that asks how far you’d be willing to go to survive.

Touching the Void recounts Joe Simpson’s struggle for survival after an accident leaves him stranded with a shattered leg on Siula Grande mountain in the Peruvian Andes. His climbing partner, Simon Yates, attempts a near impossible rescue, but when Joe disappears over an ice cliff, Simon, battered by freezing winds and tethered to his injured partner, makes the heart-wrenching decision to cut the rope.

Touching the Void is Apollinaire’s third production of a David Greig play, following The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart in 2019 (Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Ensemble) and MidSummer in 2015. Greig is a multi-award-winning playwright and the Artistic Director of the Royal Lyceum Edinburgh. His adaptation of Touching the Void premiered at the Bristol Old Vic in 2018 and transferred to the Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End.

Performances of Touching the Void are April 19- May 19, 2024.

Fri. & Sat. at 8:00, Sun. at 3:00

Press Night: Sat. April 20, 8:00

Performances are at the Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea.

Performances will be followed by a Reception with the actors.



Tickets are $30, $25 seniors, $15 students

Tickets can be purchased by calling (617) 887-2336 or on-line at the button below.



Touching the Void by David Greig

April 19- May 19, 2024

Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea.



The cast includes Patrick O’Konis as Joe, Kody Grassett as Simon, Parker Jennings as Sarah, as Zach Fuller as Richard.

Directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques

Stage Manager: Kaleb Perez

ASM: Miguel Dominguez, Shelove Duperier

Scenic & Sound Design: Joseph Lark-Riley

Costume Design: Elizabeth Rocha

Lighting Design: Danielle Fauteux Jacques

Running Time: estimated 2 hours with one intermission

David Greig (Playwright) is a multi-award-winning playwright who became the Artistic Director of the Royal Lyceum Edinburgh in 2015. David’s most notable plays includeThe Events, The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, Midsummer, Dunsinane and Europe. More recently, David’s stage adaptation of Solaris, based on Stanislaw Lem’s 1961 Soviet science fiction novel, was co-produced by The Lyceum, Malthouse Theatre in Melbourne Australia and The Lyric Hammersmith. In 2019 David teamed up with original creators Bill Forsyth and Mark Knopfler to adapt the international hit film Local Hero for the stage – this premiered in Edinburgh and opened at The Old Vic in London in June 2020. David’s stage adaptation of Joe Simpson's best-selling 1988 memoir Touching the Void, which was co-produced by The Lyceum and Bristol Old Vic, enjoyed a run at The Duke of York in London’s West End in 2019/20. His other adaptations previously seen on The Lyceum stage include Strindberg’s Creditors (2018) and Aeschylus’ The Suppliant Women (2016). David wrote the book for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which opened in the West End in 2013 and then transferred to Broadway in 2017. His adaptation of Dr Seuss’ The Lorax opened at The Old Vic for Christmas 2015.

Apollinaire Theatre Company creates unique encounters with plays that inspire and entertain. Our programs -Teatro Chelsea, Apollinaire Play Lab, Apollinaire in the Park, Resident Artist Program- complement our production season and cultivate an ecosystem of artists of all ages and career stages in our home for adventurous art, the Chelsea Theatre Works.

Apollinaire productions include our summer immersive bilingual productions Hamlet, And Your Little Dog Too, and Romeo and Juliet, and Don’t Eat the Mangos by Ricardo Pérez González (co-production with Teatro Chelsea), Dance Nation by Clare Barron, The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, Uncle Vanya and Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes by Kate Benson, Songs of the Dragons Flying to Heaven by Young Jean Lee, and The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart by David Greig.