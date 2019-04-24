Apollinaire Theatre Company Announces Extension of THE STRANGE UNDOING OF PRUDENCIA HART

An evening of anarchic theatre, live music and strange goings-on...

One wintry morning Prudencia Hart, an uptight academic, sets off to attend a conference in Kelso in the Scottish Borders. As the snow begins to fall, little does she know who or what awaits her there. Inspired by the border ballads, The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart is delivered in a riotous romp of rhyming couplets and devilish encounters.

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart stars actors Becca A. Lewis in the role of Prudencia and Brooks Reeves as Colin Syme, Prudencia's academic arch nemesis who is hoping for more than an academic relationship with her, with Music Direction by David Reiffel.

Becca A. Lewis has appeared in numerous Apollinaire productions including Three Sisters,Informed Consent, The Sonic Life of a Giant Tortoise, and Detroit. Other recent roles include The Women Who Mapped the Stars (Central Square Theater with the Nora), Revolt. She said. Revolt again (CompanyOne- Dig Boston's Best Performance), Splendor (CompanyOne), GRIMM (CompanyOne- IRNE Supporting Actress), The Big Meal (Zeitgeist Stage- Elliot Norton nomination Outstanding Actress, Ensemble), Tigers Be Still (Zeitgeist Stage- Elliot Norton nomination Outstanding Actress, Production), A Behanding in Spokane (Theatre on Fire), Far Away, Vinegar Tom, Fen (Whistler in the Dark). Becca co-created and performs in The Pineapple Project with Queer Soup, an original piece for kids celebrating gender diversity.

Brooks Reeves recently played Bottom in our Midsummer Night's Dream, his ninth show with Apollinaire, having previously appeared in Three Sisters, The Visit, Hamlet, Brilliant Adventures, Midsummer, From White Plains, Blood Wedding, and the Norton winning Stupid Fucking Bird. Winner of the 2015 IRNE Award for best supporting actor (small company), Brooks has worked with the Golddust Orphans (Legally Blind: The Hellen Keller musical), with Bridge Rep (Julius Caesar, The Libertine), Stoneham Theater (Neville's Island), Company One (An Octaroon, Shockheaded Peter), Central Square Theater (Arabian Nights), Zeitgeist Stage (Love! Valour! Compassion!, Bent, Boys in the Band), Hub Theatre of Boston, Brown Box, Happy Medium, and Bad Habit Productions. Last spring he made his Boston area directing debut at Apollinaire with Winter Solstice and returned this season to direct The Christians.

David Reiffel recently created the sound scape for salt piano for our summer production of Midsummer Night's Dream, David's 17th show with Apollinaire. Recent national credits include Shakespeare in Love (US premiere) Twelfth Night, Romeo and Juliet (Oregon Shakespeare Festival) and Cymbeline (Shakespeare & Co.). Most recently he musical directed The Cradle Will Rock at BoCo@Berklee and Man of La Mancha at New Rep, for which he received the 2018 Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Musical Direction. David designs sound and creates original music regularly at New Rep, SpeakEasy, Actors Shakespeare Project, Gloucester Stage, Stoneham/Greater Boston, Israeli Stage, and many others. He teaches Musical Theatre Songwriting at Berklee, and his musical Glory is in development at NOMTI.



Tickets are $30, $25 seniors, $15 students

Tickets can be purchased by calling (617) 887-2336 or on-line at www.apollinairetheatre.com. Information and directions at www.apollinairetheatre.com



Performances will be followed by a Reception with the actors.

Apollinaire Theatre Company stages passionate plays at their elegantly restored theater in the Chelsea Theatre Works, as well as free summer Apollinaire in the Park performances. Recently Apollinaire opened two new theaters at the Chelsea Theatre Works, the Riseman Family Theatre that houses their Apollinaire Play Lab program for children and youth, and the new BlackBox Theatre, a rental house for Greater Boston's performing arts community.





