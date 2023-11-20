Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU is Coming to Boston for Limited Two-Week Engagement

Actor Anthony Rapp is bringing his critically-acclaimed solo musical, WITHOUT YOU to Boston for two-week limited engagement, presented by ATG Colonial.

WITHOUT YOU recently finished a six-month run Off Broadway at New World Stages where The New York Times raved “you would have to be made of stone to NOT be moved” and The Wall Street Journal called it “nostalgic, gripping, and moving.”

In 1994, Rapp was twenty-two, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson. That musical was the global phenomenon Rent. This is where the story of WITHOUT YOU begins. Based on The New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5-piece rock band, Rapp shares his unimaginable real-life story of the early years of Rent in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

“I’m thrilled to return to Boston – where the earliest incarnations of this show were honed – to share this personal and emotional story.” says Rapp. “WITHOUT YOU honors the life and legacy of two greats: Jonathan Larson and my mother. This show and its message changed my life, and I hope Boston audiences will leave WITHOUT YOU with a new sense of hope and joy.”

WITHOUT YOU is written and performed by Rapp and directed by Steven Maler (artistic director of Boston’s Commonwealth Shakespeare Company) with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss. The production will feature the music of Jonathan Larson's Rent along with original songs and compositions by Anthony Rapp, David Matos, and Joe Pisapia; orchestration, original compositions, and musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss, with additional arrangements by Tom Kitt.

The creative team includes Eric Southern (Lighting and Scene Design), Angela Vesco (Costume Design), Elisabeth Weidner (Sound Design), and David Bengali (Projection Design). Lisa Dozier Shacket is the producer, produced in association with Royal Family Productions.

WITHOUT YOU will run for two weeks only from April 2-14, 2024 at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA in Boston’s South End (located at 527 Tremont Street) for a total of 16 performances. The show runs 90 minutes without an intermission.

Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling 617.933.8600. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Calderwood Pavilion Box Office at 527 Tremont Street (open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 6pm). Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

(Writer/Actor) has been acting and singing professionally since he was nine years old. He is best known for originating the role of Mark Cohen in Jonathan Larson's Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Rent, for which he shared an OBIE Award with the rest of the cast. He reprised his role in Chris Columbus's film version opposite other members of the original cast. Other Broadway credits include the revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation; and If/ Then; and his Broadway debut was in Precious Sons with Judith Ivey and Ed Harris, for which he received an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Drama Desk nomination. Film credits include Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, Man of the Century, Road Trip, A Beautiful Mind, bwoy, and Scrap. TV appearances include "The X-Files," "Law & Order: SVU," and "Psych." He currently plays the role of Commander Paul Stamets on the Paramount + television series "Star Trek: Discovery". In 2000, he released his debut album, Look Around, and in 2006, his NY Times-bestselling book Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent – on which this show was based – was published by Simon & Schuster.

(Director) is the Founding Artistic Director of Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC), where he has directed over 20 productions of Free Shakespeare on the Boston Common since 1996. Other CSC works include Naomi Wallace's Birdy, Ariel Dorfman's Death and the Maiden, and the world premieres of Jake Broder's Our American Hamlet and Robert Brustein's The Last Will. For CSC he has directed readings of plays featuring Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Paul Rudd, Blair Brown, Anthony Mackie, Tony Shalhoub, Leslie Uggams, David Morse, and Jeffrey Donovan among many others. He conceived and directed an evening of Shakespeare scenes, songs, and soliloquies performed at Boston's iconic Fenway Park, featuring Mike O'Malley, Neal McDonough, Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, Seth Gilliam, Zuzanna Szadkowski, and Jason Butler Harner. His feature film The Autumn Heart, starring Tyne Daly and Ally Sheedy was featured at the Sundance Film Festival.

(Musical Director & Orchestration) was the associate conductor for the original Broadway productions of Rent, Taboo (Boy George), Brooklyn, Hair (Assistant Conductor), and Music Director for Duncan Sheik's Whisper House, Songs for a New World by Jason Robert Brown at London's The Other Palace, Let It Be (Touring Production), and Skates The Musical (Studebaker Theater, Chicago 2022). Weiss is a member of the touring group Disney On Broadway. He has composed and arranged music for Genya Ravan's Rock and Roll Refugee, Happily After Tonight (Mateo Moreno), and together with Anthony Rapp wrote and arranged songs for the show Dedalus Lounge by playwright Gary Duggan. Artist Tours include Let It Be, Joan Osborne, Disney On Broadway, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Jeffrey Gaines, Alexis P Suter, and Slam Alan. Most recently he recorded Hammond organ for the Goo Goo Dolls upcoming album release and scored two movies: the romcom Ageless Love and a documentary featuring photography by Bev Grant.