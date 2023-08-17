Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All-Stars Coming To Spire Center November 10

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA. will host Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All-Stars on Friday, November 10th. Anthony is a 2021 and 2023 Blues Music Award winner for Instrumentalist-Piano (Pinetop Perkins piano player award) from the Blues Foundation in Memphis. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 6 am, at Spirecenter.org.

For over 40-years, pianist, Hammond organist, and composer Anthony Geraci has played behind some of the most influential blues musicians of the 20th century. He is an original member of both Sugar Ray & the Bluetones and Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, and has been recognized for his contributions on numerous albums with nominations from both the Blues Foundation's Blues Music Awards and the Grammys. His band The Boston Blues All-Stars were nominated for Band of the Year in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Geraci has released seven albums under his name. Following his chart-topping Daydreams in Blue, his latest album Blues Called My Name (Blue Heart) debuted at #1 on The Living Blues Radio Chart. It's a dynamic collection of original compositions featuring esteemed special guests Anne Harris, Walter Trout, Sugar Ray Norcia, Monster Mike Welch, Erika Van Pelt, and The Boston Blues All-Stars.

The Spire Center hosts Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All-Stars on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 PM.



The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit Click Here, call (508) 746-4488, or follow Spire Center for Performing Arts on Facebook.