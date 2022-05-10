Ancram Opera House Announces Internship Opportunities

Ancram Opera House in Ancram, NY, is seeking interns for the upcoming summer season to assist in the production and operation of all programs while helping to create a warm, friendly environment for patrons.

Internships are open to high school or college students, early-career theatre practitioners, as well as adults of all ages. Interns work approximately 25 hours a week (sometimes more) from June through August, and are provided a modest travel stipend. Depending upon the academic program, college credit can be arranged. AOH is not able to provide housing.

The AOH internship program provides a comprehensive experience in all aspects of running a small but vibrant professional theater company. Interns gain hands-on training in pre- and post-production, tech, and staging of a variety of cultural events held at AOH's historic venue and at scenic, rural venues throughout Columbia County. Working side-by-side with professionals of each discipline, interns will have the opportunity to learn about all of the elements of marketing, fundraising, patron services on the administrative side and rehearsal processes, stagecraft and design in production.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, May 27th. Applicants should submit a resumé and letter of interest to Susan Silverman at susan@ancramoperahouse.org.

The Ancram Opera House in southern Columbia County, NY, is an intimate showcase for fresh, contemporary work by visionary theater and musical artists where audiences can connect with performers in immersive, immediate ways.

The Opera House was erected in 1927 as Ancram Grange #955, a chapter of the National Grange of the Patrons of Husbandry, to address the social, educational and economic concerns of the region's farmers. In 1972, the building was repurposed and renamed the Ancram Opera House as an arts venue focusing on light operatic fare.

Today, Ancram Opera House rededicates itself to aspects of its origins, producing and presenting inventive contemporary theatrical performances to be shared by a rural community.

For more information visit www.ancramoperahouse.org.