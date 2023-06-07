Americana Theatre Company Presents BIG FISH, July 14- 30

Americana Theatre Company (ATC), Plymouth's professional theatre company, presents the endearing, captivating musical “Big Fish,” on select dates from July 14 through 30, at Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25 ½ Court Street, Plymouth. Performances are held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm, with 2 pm matinees on Sundays. “Big Fish” book is by John August, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and written by John August's Columbia Motion Picture.

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, “Big Fish” articulates the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman living life to its fullest…and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone, most of all his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to discover the truth behind his father's epic tales. Overflowing with heart and humor, “Big Fish” is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love theatre - for an experience that's richer, funnier, and bigger than life itself.

“We are always looking for a trifecta in our productions - can we produce the show with excellence? Will the production resonate with our audience members? Does it serve our core company well?” shares Derek Martin, show director and ATC founder. “Big Fish is a glorious yes to all three questions. At its core, the story explores the relationship of a father and his son. The power of story is transformative, and in this case, reconciliation, redemption, and healing save a desperately broken relationship. Audiences will recognize many of their favorite top-notch core company members - and enjoy some new and returning actors - all passionately collaborating to explore and expound this powerful tale.”

“Big Fish” features Nick Hancock as Edward Bloom, Kelly Ann Dunn as Sandra Bloom, Connor Northcutt as Will Bloom, Macy MacDiarmid as Josephine Bloom, Jude Sullivan as Young Will Bloom, Morgan Mena as Jenny Hill/TheWitch/Ensemble, Jesse M. Sullivan as Karl the Giant/Ensemble, David Friday as Amos Calloway/Ensemble, Jesse Winton as Don Price/Ensemble, Samuel Quinzon as Zachary Price/Ensemble, Erin Friday as Dr. Bennet/Ensemble, Linnea Remillard and Abby Kramer as Ensemble.

“Big Fish” tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for students and seniors. The show's content is appropriate for ages 8+ and runs about 95 minutes. Spire Center for Performing Arts is fully accessible, and paid public parking is available streetside and in nearby public lots.

To purchase tickets, or for more information about Americana Theatre Company, visit Click Here, or call 508-591-0282.

Americana Theatre Company (ATC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, professional theatre company serving the Greater Plymouth region. Founder and Executive Director Derek Martin, Managing Director David Friday, Artistic Director Jesse Sullivan and Director of Education Erin Friday are the leadership team charged with continuing the founding vision of opening a professional theatre in America's Hometown, a dream fulfilled in 2011. ATC's audiences find that story is paramount. Stories entertain, teach, and thrill us … they can inspire us toward the betterment of mankind, and help reveal the hidden mysteries of life. ATC is committed to hiring directors, actors, and designers of the highest caliber, with an aim to enliven the cultural atmosphere of the Plymouth community by offering excellent, entertaining theatre and theatre education to residents and visitors alike. For more information, visit americanatheatre.org, or call 508-591-0282.