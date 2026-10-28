Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
American Classics to Mark 30th Season with IT TAKES TWO
The nonprofit will present concerts celebrating legendary American songwriting duos and lyricists.
American Classics has announced its 30th concert season, 'It Takes Two,' a series of performances dedicated to teams of songwriters, lyricists, and composers who brought their talents together to create enduring songs.
The season will feature three unique concerts celebrating the works of iconic American composers and lyricists, including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Ashman & Menken, Lerner & Loewe, Kander & Ebb, Richard & Robert Sherman, Dietz & Schwartz, Rodgers & Hart, Ira and George Gershwin, and Harburg & Arlen.
'Celebrating our 30th season is a profound milestone that honors our musical journey, audiences, and the performing arts community.' Sears and Conner add, 'Over the course of 150 memorable performances, including six commissions, American Classics has had the immense privilege of spotlighting more than 200 of the Boston area's most exceptional theatre and music luminaries, proving that AC's enduring legacy is the brilliance of our local talent. The music is pretty good, too.'
The season begins with 'It Takes Two – Rodgers & Hammerstein, Ashman & Menken, and others' on Friday, November 13, at 7:30 pm at First Church Congregational in Cambridge, and on Sunday, November 15, at 3:00 pm at First Parish Church in Bedford. This performance will feature singers Sarah Kornfeld, Davron Monroe, Julia Nelson, Marcus Schenck, Michelle Deluise, Bradford Conner, and Benjamin Sears.
The series continues with a concert celebrating Lerner & Loewe, Kander & Ebb, Richard & Robert Sherman, and Dietz & Schwartz on Friday, February 19, 2026, at 7:30 pm in Cambridge, and Sunday, February 21, 2026, at 3:00 pm in Bedford. Performers include Grace Allendorf, Valerie Anastasio, Brian De Lorenzo, Todd McNeel, John Manning, Carolyn Saxon, Bradford Conner, and Benjamin Sears.
The season's final concert will honor Rodgers & Hart, Ira and George Gershwin, and Harburg & Arlen. It will take place on Friday, April 16, 2026, at 7:30 pm in Cambridge, and Sunday, April 18, 2026, at 3:00 pm in Bedford. This performance will feature Jean Danton, Christina English, Wes Hunter, Caryn May, Cynthia Mork, Dan Perry, Bradford Conner, and Benjamin Sears.
This season's pianists are Steve Sussman and Catherine Stornetta.
All performances will be held at First Church Congregational (11 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA) and First Parish Church (75 Great Road, Bedford, MA), both wheelchair accessible. Tickets are $25 (seniors/students) to $30. For tickets and information, visit amclass.org.
About American Classics
American Classics, led by Artistic and Producing Directors Bradford Conner and Benjamin Sears, is the Boston area's only organization devoted solely to performing American music, giving voice to forgotten gems and newly discovered musical treasures in concerts of vocal and instrumental music.
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