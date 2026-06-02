Alexandr Misko to Perform at Spire Center in Plymouth

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Internationally acclaimed guitarist Alexandr Misko will perform live at Plymouth's Spire Center on Thursday, August 20. Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 6 at 6:00 AM.

German-based guitarist, composer, arranger, and teacher, Alex Misko is a modern fingerstyle guitar player who mesmerizes audiences worldwide and represents a remarkable new generation in his craft. From viral videos to Carnegie Hall and collaborations with Oscar-winning composer and producer Hans Zimmer, his music bridges the old and new, captivating audiences online and at live shows. With seven albums, global tours, and a one-of-a-kind self-invented instrument, he is hailed as a multi-genre guitar maestro.

Alex began playing at the age of 12, studying classical guitar with a private teacher for three years. After discovering modern fingerstyle guitar online, he embarked on a self-taught journey to master the style. In 2015, while still in high school, his original piece "Guitar + Pen Tapping Song" went viral, surpassing 1,000,000 views and marking his first major online breakthrough.

In 2016, his video cover of Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" received more than 30,000,000 views on Facebook, firmly establishing his presence on the international guitar scene. The following year, his rendition of George Michael's "Careless Whisper" gained more than 80,000,000 views across Facebook and YouTube within a single month. Since then, Misko's YouTube channel has experienced exponential growth, now exceeding 1,000,000 subscribers, and he was named Acoustic Guitarist of the Year by MusicRadar (UK).

Other upcoming events at the Spire include FJ-The Music of Foreigner Journey Friday June 5, Omari Banks June 6; Flagship Romance June 11; Carbon Leaf Friday June 12, The Reckoners June 13; Comedian Don McMillan June 19; Paul Thorn June 20, Albert Cummings June 26, and An Evening with Livingston Taylor June 27; Welcome Back Cotters July 3; Dad Bods Comedy Tour July 31; Karla Bonoff August 1; THE MUSIC OF The Beach Boys featuring PET SOUNDS LIVE August 7; and Tom Rush August 9; Larry McCray August 14; Hey 19!-Steely Dan Tribute August 15; and Ruthie Foster August 21.

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