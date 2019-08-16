Albany Berkshire Ballet Presents Revitalized A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Albany Berkshire Ballet's new production of A Midsummer Night's Dream is a "triumphant celebration of all that is magical in the company's half century history, and a breathtaking preview of where we are going," according to Associate Artistic Director Mary Giannone Talmi.

This re-envisioned full length ballet adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic comedy was a particularly successful favorite in the history of ABB- currently celebrating its 50th anniversary- and was performed widely in the 80s and 90s, from the Northeast to as far as Florida's Sarasota Opera House.

"From the beautifully restored original backdrop art by the late Thurston Munson to Paula Weber's evocative new choreography and the caliber of dancers assembled, Midsummer really highlights the best of what this company is capable of in performance," Talmi stated.

Weber, who currently serves as the Chair of Dance at University of Missouri-Kansas City's Conservatory of Music & Dance, was similarly enthusiastic about working with ABB on the revival, having danced in the role of Titania in some of ABB's prior productions of Midsummer 30 years earlier, in '88, '89, and '92.

"This is a kind of dual homecoming for me as well," said Weber, who also attained her MFA from Smith College in Northampton. "I have fond memories of Smith and it is wonderful to be presenting this new work in the beautiful Academy of Music right down the street."

Another familiar face returning to Midsummer is Ruslan Sprague, in the role of Lysander. Sprague, an accomplished dancer who most recently appeared in ABB's Process & Performance repertory show, appeared on stage for the first time ever at age 3, as the Changeling boy in the company's 1993 production.

The rest of the cast includes Anna Acker and Shane Horan as Titania and Oberon, Queen and King of the Fairies, along with Vincent Brewer Marie Buser, Leonardo Victorino Moraes, Kaila Feldpausch, Chrissy Garren, Timur Kan, Jai Moirai, Lisa Iannicito, Danielle Troyano, Kayleigh Danowski, Allegra Holland, Kerry Piaggione, Margaret Vivian, Rachel Weber and Gigi Richardson.

