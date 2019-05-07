Alan Parsons Live Project Comes To Worcester

Alan Parsons, singer, musician, record producer and recording engineer, brings the Alan Parsons Live Project to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, September 18 at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now to members and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, May 7 at 10 am.

Alan Parsons has received a large number of awards, including 11 Grammy nominations, The Les Paul Award in 1995 and The Diva Hall Of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award in Munich, Germany in June 2012. He is also in demand as a public speaker for events such as the 2014 Audio Engineering Society Convention in Los Angeles and the TEDx Conejo conference in California in April 2012.

Born into a family with an impressive history in entertainment, Parsons dabbled with live performance in his late teens. As soon as he landed a job at the famous Abbey Road Studios at the age of 19, it became clear that the world of sound recording was to dominate his career. He was fortunate enough to work as assistant engineer on the last two albums by The Beatles and, after he qualified as a fully-fledged recording engineer, he went on to work with Paul McCartney and The Hollies, among many others. It was his contribution as engineer on Pink Floyd's classic "The Dark Side Of The Moon" that really got him world attention and soon led to striking success as a producer.

In 1975, Parsons met Eric Woolfson, who not only became his manager, but joined forces with Parsons as a songwriting and performing partner for what became known as "The Alan Parsons Project." Parsons dropped the "Project" identity for Alan Parsons' "Try Anything Once" in 1994, and, later, the first incarnation of Alan Parsons Live Project toured to sell out audiences throughout the globe.

One of the most familiar Project tracks is "Sirius," perhaps best known as the Chicago Bulls theme. It was also used as the walk-on music for The New Orleans Saints at their triumphant Super Bowl game in 2010 and at the 2012 European Cup soccer matches.

The current Alan Parsons Live Project band consists of Parsons on acoustic guitar, keyboards and vocals, P.J. Olsson on vocals, Tom Brooks on keyboards, Guy Erez on bass, Jeff Kollman on guitar and vocals, Danny Thompson on Drums, Todd Cooper on sax, percussion and vocals, Dan Tracey on guitar and vocals and Tyson Montgomery Leonard on violin.

Tickets to Alan Parsons Live Project start at $29.50. Discounts are available for theatre members and groups of 10 or more. Purchase tickets online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Daniella Marie at 508.471.1763 or daniella@thehanovertheatre.org.





