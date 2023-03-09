Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actors' Shakespeare Project To Present CORIOLANUS Beginning March 29

Playwright Sean San José's new Play On modern verse translation offers a new lens into the impact of violence and political power on marginalized populations. 

Mar. 09, 2023  
On March 29th, Actors' Shakespeare Project returns to the Boston Center for the Arts with a modern verse adaptation of one of the Bard's most thrilling tragedies: Coriolanus.

Hero or Tyrant? You decide. Equal parts war epic, political drama, and psychological thriller, Shakespeare's Coriolanus echoes with the immediacy of 2023. As war and famine destabilize the Roman republic, the eyes of the citizens turn to celebrated general Caius Martius Coriolanus. No one knows battlefield prowess like Caius, but the theatre of war is nothing compared to the bloodthirsty theatre of politics. Can Caius win the voice of the people, or will his arrogance and wrath be his downfall?

Elliot Norton Award-winning director A. Nora Long will make her Actors' Shakespeare Project debut helming this production. Coriolanus features ASP Founding Company Member Jennie Israel (Richard III, Edward II, Othello, Medea) as Volumnia, as well as Patrice Jean-Baptiste, Genevieve Simon, Donna Sorbello, Jules Talbot, Ahtziri Ulloa, and Shanelle Chloe Villegas.

The design team is Cristina Todesco (scenic), Emily Woods Hogue (costumes), and Mackenzie Adamick (sound). Jake Mariño is the Production Stage Manager, and Paige D'Ambrosio is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Actors' Shakespeare Project is proud to once again partner with Play On Shakespeare, after successful collaborations on ASP's production of Macbeth in 2018 (translated by Migdalia Cruz), and virtual production of Othello in 2021 (translated by Mfoniso Udofia).

Coriolanus will run for four weeks, from March 29 - April 23, 2023 at the Plaza Theatre at the Boston Center for the Arts (539 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116).

Tickets are $52.50, with an allotment of Pay-What-You-Can tickets released for the week's performances on the Monday of that week, subject to availability. There are student rush tickets available at the box office one hour prior to each performance for $15. For more information, visit www.ActorsShakespeareProject.org.

Actors' Shakespeare Project is an award-winning professional theater company with a Resident Acting Company and extensive education, youth and community programs. ASP works and performs in found spaces, schools, and theaters in Boston neighborhoods. We present and explore the robust language, resonant stories, and deeply human characters in Shakespeare's plays and in other language-based contemporary playwrights. Our work is focused on intimacy, storytelling, language, relationships, voice, risk and artistry within and throughout the Boston area. For more information visit www.ActorsShakespeareProject.org.

A leading force in the city's cultural community, Boston Center for the Arts has supported thousands of individual artists, small organizations and performing arts companies, who add depth and dimension to the Boston arts ethos. Through residencies and programming, Boston Center for the Arts serves as an epicenter for an expanding cohort of artists working across all disciplines, and has catalyzed careers by providing fertile ground for experimentation and artistic risk-taking.

The artistic programs at BCA have evolved over the past 50 years, originally rooted in visual arts and theatre and expanding to encompass all forms and disciplines practiced by working artists across Boston. Through groundbreaking residency, exhibition, and performance programs, we have extended our reach and increased access points to BCA services for a wider number of artists in our communities. Learn more at www.bostonarts.org/about/.

Play On Shakespeare is a non-profit company promoting and creating contemporary modern translations of Shakespeare's plays. Play On partners with artists and organizations across the globe to deliver and advocate for these translations through different channels, including theatrical productions, podcasts, publications, and film. For more information, visit

www.PlayOnShakespeare.org.




