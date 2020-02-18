Acclaimed Irish Comedy Tour Comes To The Colonial March 12

Berkshire Theatre Group welcomes The Irish Comedy Tour at The Colonial Theatre on Thursday, March 12 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25.

The Irish Comedy Tour is a fast-paced, raucous ride across America with four joke-slinging entertainers who know how to party and have a great night. This high energy show takes the party atmosphere of a Dublin pub and combines it with a boisterous, belly-laugh band of hooligans. The comedians, whose ancestors hail from the Emerald Isle, include Detroit native Derek Richards; Boston-born Mike McCarthy; Nova Scotia's Damon Leibert; and from Inchicore, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland's Derrick Keane.

This seasoned group also recently released a comedy special, The Irish Comedy Tour, streaming on demand via: Amazon Prime, DISH, DirecTV, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, Vimeo, Google Play, Comcast Xfinity, Microsoft Xbox and Breaker.

Please note, patrons must be ages 16+ to attend The Irish Comedy Tour.

Derrick Keane: Originally from Inchicore, Derrick first distinguished himself musically when the duo in which he sang and played swept The All Ireland Talent Show. His band, Inchicore, sets the gold standard for the Irish music scene in New England and across North America. He's shared the stage with greats such as: Willie Nelson, The Wolfe Tones, The Furey Brothers and The Dublin City Ramblers.

Damon Leibert: Damon Leibert's unique and energetic style of fiddle playing lies somewhere between the driving dance beat of Cape Breton, and the lyrical music of Ireland. He has performed innumerable concerts and festivals across North America and Europe, and has worked in various theater, film and recording projects.

Mike McCarthy: Mike McCarthy's no-holds-barred humor has landed him on Comedy Central and Showtime. The "comedy barbarian," as he calls himself, takes no prisoners when it comes to poking fun at society's most sensitive topics.

Derek Richards: Audiences howl at Richards' tales about his Irish-Catholic upbringing, divorce and his childfree existence. He has appeared on The Bob & Tom Show, SiriusXM and The Weather Channel's Top 10.

There will be pre-show entertainment in The Garage (located in the lobby of The Colonial Theatre) by Brian Benlien at 6pm. Refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar.

Tickets to The Irish Comedy Tour are $25. To purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





