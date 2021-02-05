A.R.T. to Present THE CONJURORS CLUB, a Live Interactive Magic Experience

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, under the leadership of Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger, announces today that it will present The Conjurors' Club, a live interactive multi-magician virtual experience created by Vinny DePonto and Geoff Kanick, March 13 - April 4, 2021.

Beginning Tuesday, February 9 at 12PM ET, household tickets for $58 will be available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ConjurorsClub and by calling 617-547-8300.

Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others.

A limited number of rush tickets for $40 will be available ahead of each performance.

Packages of 5 or more household tickets can be requested at americanrepertorytheater.org/groups, by contacting ticketservices@amrep.org, and by calling 617-547-8300

A ticket to The Conjurors' Club includes both admission and a secret package containing artifacts that will be used to participate in the live experience.

ABOUT THE CONJURORS' CLUB

For the first time in 100 years, the secretive magic society The Conjurors' Club pulls back the curtain for an interactive experience that redefines the face of modern magic. Take a front-row seat and immerse yourself in the arcane and mysterious with three different magicians. Physical distance can't keep the amazing mind-reading, reality-bending illusions, and extraordinary transformations from reaching through the screen and directly into your home. As honorary members of the Club, you'll receive your own secret package for use during your visit that is guaranteed to surprise and delight all of your senses-but you must promise to keep the secrets...

The Conjurors' Club runs approximately 75 minutes and is recommended for ages 12+.

The Conjurors' Club was originally developed in collaboration with MinuteZero. The live experience premiered in 2017; the virtual experience was further developed and premiered in 2020 at The Orchard Project.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Fridays, March 12, 19 and April 2 at 8PM ET

Saturdays, March 13, 20, 27, and April 3 at 4PM ET and 8PM ET

Sunday, March 14 at 4PM ET

Sundays, March 14, 21, 28 and April 4 at 8PM ET

Wednesdays, March 17, 24, and 31 at 8PM ET

Thursdays, March 18, 25, and April 1 at 8PM ET

Press tickets will be available for the 4PM and 8PM performances on Sunday, March 14. Contact rebecca_curtiss@harvard.edu for more information.

ABOUT THE CREATORS

Vinny DePonto is a theatermaker and mentalist who uses a combination of psychological tricks, illusion, visual art, and immersive storytelling. His work was featured in the most recent production of Angels in America on Broadway, in Lincoln Center's Ghostlight, and in hit television shows on The Discovery Channel, NBC, and Netflix. He is also a member of the Bessie Award-winning immersive theatre group Third Rail Projects. VinnyDePonto.com

Geoff Kanick is a performer-magician-theatermaker. Blending improvisation, physical theater, and illusion, he creates immersive, poetic work that locates the awe-inspiring in the everyday. Selected credits include the Drama Desk Award-winning Queen of The Night (Original Cast/Resident Creative Team), Seeing You (Resident Director), and original, one-man shows that have toured nationally. Kanick is Founding Co-Artistic Director of LubDub Theatre Company and an alumnus of SDCF's Observership Program, The Orchard Project Greenhouse, and Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab. GeoffKanick.com