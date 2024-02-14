A Joni Mitchell Tribute From Dawna Hammers And More Announced At Spire Center for Performing Arts

Three new shows have been announced at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA. Dawna Hammers brings her “Back to the Garden” Joni Mitchell Tribute to the Spire Center on March 30. Guests can hear singer/songwriter Aldous Collins in a solo performance on May 1, and country musician April Cushman will play on May 23.

Dawna Hammens is a seasoned singer, songwriter, and recording artist. Her "Back to the Garden" Joni Mitchell Tribute Concert has been growing & developing into a top-rated event for the years. The show starts with some of Joni's classic folk hits and builds up to her jazzy and more rockin' songs. Dawna plays guitar, dulcimer, piano, and hand drums and loves to invite folks to sing and clap along.

Aldous Collins, a dynamic musician from Hanover, has left an indelible mark on the music scene with his infectious energy and heartfelt performances. Come for a night of acoustic music and hear Aldous's more laidback singer-songwriter side. Opening the show is singer/songwriter Adam Frates.

Up-and-coming country singer April Cushman was named the 2022 New England Music Awards' Country Act of the Year and was also nominated for five other awards. Her debut album, "The Long Haul," was released in November 2021 and reached #16 on the iTunes Country Album charts; Nashville Grammy-nominated producer Colt Capperrune produced the record. She has opened for artists like Kip Moore, Rodney Atkins, Scotty McCreery, Lonestar, Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drake White, Michael Tyler, Ryan Upchurch, Sam Grow, and Jake Owen.

Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, February 17 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

