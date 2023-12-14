Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

90's Weekend Will Close 2023 at the Firehouse Center For The Arts

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

Dec. 14, 2023

The Firehouse has announced two nights of live music this December. On December 29, the iconic Blessid Union of Souls will take the stage, followed by the chart-topping Fastball on December 30. These back-to-back performances promise to deliver unforgettable musical experiences that will resonate with fans of all ages.

Blessid Union of Souls - December 29 @ 8:00 pm

Since their debut release in 1995 with 'Home,' Blessid Union of Souls has captured the hearts of millions worldwide with their timeless music. The band, led by original lead singer/songwriter Eliot Sloan and Brian Lovely, Dan Dorff, David Lessing, and Dave Ramos, has sold millions of records and is known for their hits, including the chart-topping "I Believe." In 2020, "I Believe" was not only a chart-topper but also the 4th most-played song on the radio, solidifying its place as a classic. Blessid Union of Souls has continued to inspire with their message of hope and unity, transcending generations.

As they enter their 9th year of touring, Blessid Union of Souls released their first live DVD, 'Blessid Union of Souls Live at Never on Sundays,' showcasing their exceptional musicianship. The DVD features their iconic hit "Brother My Brother," which was featured on Pokémon: The First Movie. In addition to their extensive touring across all 50 U.S. states, the band has been honored to perform for U.S. military troops in various locations worldwide, showing appreciation for those who serve.

With a legacy spanning 25 years, Blessid Union of Souls continues to embody their motto: "Love is the answer." This performance promises to be nothing short of amazing.

Things To Know
What: Blessid Union of Souls
When: December 29 at 8:00 pm
Where: Firehouse Center for the Arts, Newburyport, MA 01950
Ticket Prices:
Non-Member:
- Rows A-D: $139
- Rows E-K: $129
- Rows L-O: $119
Member:
- Rows A-D: $119
- Rows E-K: $109
- Rows L-O: $99

Visit Click Here for more information or stop in our Peter G. Kelly Memorial Box Office, open 7 days a week.

Fastball - December 30 @ 8:00 pm

Fastball, formed in 1994 in Austin, Texas, has carved a niche by blending melodic, Beatles-inspired pop with late-'90s mainstream rock. Consisting of Miles Zuniga (guitar/vocals), Tony Scalzo (bass/vocals), and Joey Shuffield (drums), all veterans of Austin's underground rock scene, Fastball made their mark with their debut album, 'Make Your Mama Proud,' in 1996.

Their follow-up album, 'All the Pain Money Can Buy' (1998), featured the hit single "The Way," which dominated American rock charts and enjoyed crossover success as a pop single. The album earned platinum status within six months of its release and garnered two Grammy nominations. Fastball embarked on extensive tours, sharing the stage with renowned acts like Marcy Playground and Everclear.

Fastball's musical journey continued with albums like 'The Harsh Light of Day (2000) and 'Keep Your Wig On' (2004), showcasing their evolving sound and songwriting skills. In 2017, they released 'Step into Light,' followed by 'The Help Machine' (2019) and the highly acclaimed 'The Deep End' (2022).

With nearly three decades of musical history, Fastball continues to captivate audiences with their infectious melodies and genuine artistry.

Things To Know
What: Fastball
When: December 30 at 8:00 pm
Where: Firehouse Center for the Arts, Newburyport, MA 01950
Ticket Prices:
Non-Member:
- Rows A-D: $109
- Rows E-K: $99
- Rows L-O: $89
Member:
- Rows A-D: $99
- Rows E-K: $89
- Rows L-O: $79

Visit Click Here for more information or stop in our Peter G. Kelly Memorial Box Office, open 7 days a week.

Don't miss your chance to witness these two incredible performances at The Firehouse this December. Secure your tickets now for what promises to be an unforgettable musical journey!

Firehouse Center for the Arts is a member-based non-profit organization located on the waterfront at Market Square in Newburyport, MA, home to the Institution for Savings Mainstage in the 191 seat Arakelian Theater and Institution for Savings Art Gallery. The Firehouse offers live theater, film, dance, music, children's programming, arts education for youth and adults, our acclaimed New Works Festival, and a rotating art gallery that exhibits works by local and International Artists. The Firehouse is handicapped accessible.


