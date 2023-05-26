70mm Screenings Come to The Coolidge This Summer

Cinephiles, rejoice! Film is alive and well at the Coolidge Corner Theatre ('the Coolidge'), which announced upcoming 70mm screenings of Boogie Nights, Nope, Lawrence of Arabia, and Christopher Nolan's hotly-anticipated Oppenheimer.

Beginning on Friday, June 9, the Coolidge will host New England premiere screenings of the brand new 70mm print (struck from the original 1997 camera negative) of Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights. Widely considered one of the greatest American films of the past half century, the film explores the lives of a troupe of pornographers in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s and '80s. The 70mm print had its world premiere at the American Cinematheque in Los Angeles in February 2023, where it played to sold-out crowds.

That same week, Jordan Peele's masterful sci-fi Western Nope will grace the Coolidge's screens in 70mm; showtimes vary. On Sunday, June 11 at 1pm, the theatre will offer a one-time screening of David Lean's 1962 epic Lawrence of Arabia.

All of this leads up to the Friday, July 21 opening of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's latest magnum opus, which thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer.

“These films are all excellent examples of the astonishing power of 70mm presentation!,” commented Mark Anastasio, Director of Special Programming. “We're thrilled for our audiences to experience them together at the Coolidge. This is as big as the big screen can get!”

Long the favored format by modern auteurs such as Quentin Tarantino, Anderson, Peele, and Nolan, 70mm is a film format with frames that are larger in size and wider in aspect ratio than the standard 35mm film, delivering a crisper and brighter image. In March 2023, the Coolidge—alongside Cambridge art house The Brattle— announced the establishment of a “Film Forever Fund” dedicated to preserving celluloid film projection. The Coolidge regularly screens films in 35mm; please visit coolidge.org for details.

For tickets and showtimes, please visit coolidge.org. The Coolidge Corner Theatre is located at 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA. Tickets for 70mm screenings are $22.25 general admission and $19.25 for Coolidge members.