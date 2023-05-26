70mm Screenings Come to The Coolidge This Summer

Screenings include Boogie Nights, Nope, Lawrence of Arabia, and Christopher Nolan's hotly-anticipated Oppenheimer.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 2 Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 3 Video: Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Adam Chanler-Berat, Mary Testa, Tally Sessions, and More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barringt Photo 4 Chanler-Berat, Testa, Sessions, & More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage

Adam Chanler-Berat, Mary Testa, Tally Sessions, and More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company

Adam Chanler-Berat, Mary Testa, Tally Sessions, and More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company

Cinephiles, rejoice! Film is alive and well at the Coolidge Corner Theatre ('the Coolidge'), which announced upcoming 70mm screenings of Boogie Nights, Nope, Lawrence of Arabia, and Christopher Nolan's hotly-anticipated Oppenheimer.

 

Beginning on Friday, June 9, the Coolidge will host New England premiere screenings of the brand new 70mm print (struck from the original 1997 camera negative) of Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights. Widely considered one of the greatest American films of the past half century, the film explores the lives of a troupe of pornographers in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s and '80s. The 70mm print had its world premiere at the American Cinematheque in Los Angeles in February 2023, where it played to sold-out crowds.

 

That same week, Jordan Peele's masterful sci-fi Western Nope will grace the Coolidge's screens in 70mm; showtimes vary. On Sunday, June 11 at 1pm, the theatre will offer a one-time screening of David Lean's 1962 epic Lawrence of Arabia.

 

All of this leads up to the Friday, July 21 opening of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's latest magnum opus, which thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer.

 

“These films are all excellent examples of the astonishing power of 70mm presentation!,” commented Mark Anastasio, Director of Special Programming. “We're thrilled for our audiences to experience them together at the Coolidge. This is as big as the big screen can get!”

 

Long the favored format by modern auteurs such as Quentin Tarantino, Anderson, Peele, and Nolan, 70mm is a film format with frames that are larger in size and wider in aspect ratio than the standard 35mm film, delivering a crisper and brighter image. In March 2023, the Coolidge—alongside Cambridge art house The Brattle— announced the establishment of a “Film Forever Fund” dedicated to preserving celluloid film projection. The Coolidge regularly screens films in 35mm; please visit coolidge.org for details.

 

For tickets and showtimes, please visit coolidge.org. The Coolidge Corner Theatre is located at 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA. Tickets for 70mm screenings are $22.25 general admission and $19.25 for Coolidge members.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

City Winery Boston Presents Jorma Kaukonen In Concert Photo
City Winery Boston Presents Jorma Kaukonen In Concert

City Winery Boston is welcoming rock and roll legend Jorma Kaukonen live in concert on Friday, June 23rd at 8:00 PM.

Taylor Mac to Headline Barrington Stage Companys 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB Photo
Taylor Mac to Headline Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Barrington Stage Company has announced Gala 2023: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Monday, July 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, MA.

MOBY DICK, LITTLE AMAL, and More Set for ArtsEmersons 2023/24 Season Photo
MOBY DICK, LITTLE AMAL, and More Set for ArtsEmerson's 2023/24 Season

ArtsEmerson has announced its 2023/24 Season, featuring eight live theatrical events. The new season continues ArtsEmerson's commitment to international work and artists who boldly celebrate our differences, reflect the vital diversity of our city, and deepen our connection to each other. Learn more about the full season lineup here!

HEAD OVER HEELS to be Presented at Wheelock Family Theatre in June Photo
HEAD OVER HEELS to be Presented at Wheelock Family Theatre in June

Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University has announced its teen Ensemble spring production, Head Over Heels!


More Hot Stories For You

Taylor Mac to Headline Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUBTaylor Mac to Headline Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
MOBY DICK, LITTLE AMAL, and More Set for ArtsEmerson's 2023/24 SeasonMOBY DICK, LITTLE AMAL, and More Set for ArtsEmerson's 2023/24 Season
HEAD OVER HEELS to be Presented at Wheelock Family Theatre in JuneHEAD OVER HEELS to be Presented at Wheelock Family Theatre in June
Handel and Haydn Society Reveals 2023 Youth Choruses Scholarship Award RecipientsHandel and Haydn Society Reveals 2023 Youth Choruses Scholarship Award Recipients

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
The Umbrella Arts Center (5/12-6/04)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Diana of Love™"
Friends of the Walpole Public Library (6/01-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister's Back to School Catechism
The Company Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Conversation with Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Neil Gaiman
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/02-10/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mad Ones
Studio Theatre Worcester (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (11/21-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Huntington Theatre (6/13-7/16)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (7/06-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brundibar & But The Giraffe
VOICES Boston Children's Choir (6/03-6/11)PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You