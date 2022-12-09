3rd Annual Harvard Square Poetry Stroll To Take Place December 10- January 1
18 poems are displayed in store fronts and public spaces in the Square.
Washington's Headquarters National Historic Site, in partnership with the Harvard Square Business Association and Mass Poetry, has announced the 3rd Annual Harvard Square Poetry Stroll.
On view from December 10th until January 1st, this year's self-guided outdoor stroll highlights local poets with a focus on finding hope in trying times.
One of the poems, written by 15 year old Cambridge Rindge and Latin sophomore Justice Brooks, "Cataclysm of Snowfall" closes with the reflection "you, and I are one." Think of a time when you felt deeply connected to something, someone, or some idea. Then, write a poem or create a piece of art reflecting on that connection or create something in reaction to any of the eighteen featured poems! If you're feeling bold, email it to wmanley@harvardsquare.com or share it on social media using #HSQPoetry2022. We might share it in a gallery on this page!
To read all of the poems on this stroll, please visit: Harvard Square Poetry Stroll
Democracy Center
45 Mount Auburn Street
"the US is on the brink of war and I've just taken a chem test" by Ezana Demissie
Christ Church
0 Garden St
"Before the Ashes" by Christina Pierre Louis
First Church
11 Garden St
"Offering" by Jean Dany Joachim
Longfellow House-Washington's Headquarters National Historic Site
105 Brattle Street
"DECEMBER (Poet's Calendar)" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Penelope Vassall House (private residence)
94 Brattle Street
"Summer 2021 Cicadas" by Ellen Steinbaum
Brattle Plaza
27-31 Brattle Street
"Cataclysm of Snowfall" by Justice Brooks
Grolier Poetry Shop
6 Plympton Street
"Permabeauty in the Boston Athenaeum" by Andie Sheridan
Cambridge Center for Adult Education
42 Brattle Street
"Pseudo-haiku for Immigrant Haters" by Eddy Toussaint Tontongi
Otto Pizza
1432 Massachusetts Avenue
"The Sky's Reflection" by Amy Manion
Harvard Coop
1400 Massachusetts Avenue
"sipestisyon" by Mckendy Fils-Aimé
Felix Shoe Repair
1304 Massachusetts Avenue
"The Idea of Eleanor" by William Tilleczek
First Parish
3 Church Street
"Love is a Battlefield, Literally, Because the Planet is on Fire" by Margot Douaihy
American Repertory Theater
64 Brattle Street
"Oh, my brown boy" by Sunayana Kachroo
Coyneworks Art Gallery Pop Up
34 JFK Street
"notes on: acts of service" by Anthony Febo
Cambridge Trust
1336 Massachusetts Avenue
"Hope" by Ingrid Goff-Maidoff
24/7 Gallery
Intersection of Mt. Auburn and Holyoke Streets
"Only" by Danielle Legros Georges
The Smoke Shop BBQ
8 Holyoke Street
"Haloed" by Marjorie Thomsen
Cambridge Center for Adult Education - Blacksmith's House
56 Brattle Street
"Necessity" by Roselyn Kubek
