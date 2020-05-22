2020 The Town And The City Festival Postponed

Porter Productions, the organizers of The Town and The City Festival, has officially postponed the 2020 festival. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the many challenges that have arisen from it, a decision has been made to move the event from October 23 + 24, 2020 to October 22 + 23, 2021. The event will still feature many local musicians as well as national touring acts performing at venues across downtown Lowell.

"This is not an easy decision, but we felt it was the right thing to do to ensure the health and safety of our fans, staff and the performers on stage," said Chris Porter, President and CEO of Porter Productions. "However we will be back in 2021 and plan to put on an incredible festival for all of our fans next fall."

Named after the novel The Town and the City, the first major work published by Jack Kerouac, the two-day music and arts festival launched in 2018. The event featured over 60 performances in 2019, playing at nearly a dozen different venues. The Town and The City Festival is produced by Porter Productions in association with the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau. For more information, please visit the festival's website - https://www.thetownandthecityfestival.com/.

About Porter Productions: Chris Porter has more than 30 years of experience in the concert industry. More than 20 years of that experience has been focused on programming and producing festivals and special events. Some past notable events include Bumbershoot (Seattle, WA), the LoDo Music Festival (Denver, CO), The Nines Festival (Ft. Devens, MA), and the Macefield Music Festival (Seattle, WA). After working on Bumbershoot for 18 years, in 2015 Porter fully focused on his own company, Porter Productions, which offers talent buying, booking management, consulting, and production coordination for various events and venues in the United States. Porter currently oversees the booking at ONCE Somerville in Somerville, MA as well as a number of festival projects including Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (San Francisco, CA), WERS' Wicked Good Festival (Boston, MA), South Lake Union Block Party (Seattle, WA) and The Town and The City Festival (Lowell, MA).

