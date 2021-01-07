17 Cape Code and Islands Organizations Chosen to Receive Grants

17 Cape Cod and Islands organizations were chosen for just over $1 million, or about 10%, of the $9,960,600 state Cultural Organization Economic Recovery Grant Program, Cape Cod Times reports.

The grants are administered by the Mass Cultural Council, in partnership with the Executive Office of Housing & Economic Development, as part of the Baker-Polito administration's "Partnerships for Recovery" plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 183 groups chosen statewide represented 43% of the 424 applications the Mass Cultural Council received seeking $30.2 million, according to the council's announcement.

"We had an overwhelming response to this program that was much greater than the amount of grant funds available," the announcement read. "As a result, we were only able to provide a fraction of the grants that were requested."

The grants announced Wednesday ranged from $1,000 to $100,000, with 57 groups getting the largest amount possible.

Some local organizations on the state funding list include White Heron Theatre Company ($100,000); Academy Playhouse in Orleans ($42,000); Harbor Stage Company ($54,000); All Our Kids in Wellfleet ($52,000); Cape Cod Center for the Arts in Dennis ($91,000, which includes Cape Playhouse and Cape Cinema); the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival in Eastham ($58,000); the Cape Cod Chorale ($9,000); the Falmouth Community Television Corporation ($27,000); the Falmouth Historical Society ($40,000); the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum Foundation ($51,000); the Martha's Vineyard Playhouse ($77,000); the Provincetown Film Society ($76,000); the Brewster Historical Society ($14,000); Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater ($48,000); and Wellfleet Preservation Hall ($74,000).

