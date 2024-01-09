Steve Sweeny Will Headline Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's

Legendary comedian and actor, Steve Sweeney is coming to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, January 19, 2024 for a night of laughs with special guest Emily Ruskowski and host Jeff Koen. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at Click Here.

Steve Sweeney, dubbed by one admirer “the undisputed King of Boston comedy,” embodies, almost literally, the city he calls home. A master of dialects and character voices, Sweeney can riff on everyone from Dorchester church ladies to Beacon Hill pols to certain radio personalities who seem a little too old to be peddling rock and roll to younger generations. In fact, while Sweeney has played to national audiences many times throughout his thirty-year career – not only by touring as a stand-up but also through roles in sitcoms and movies – he is so thoroughly Bostonian that he merits his own stop on the Freedom Trail.

The first of the Boston superstars to break into television, Steve Sweeney was the star of Park Street Under, a very successful Boston-based sitcom. He has been a regular on all the major TV shows, David Letterman, Evening at the Improv, Caroline's, The Cam Neely - Dennis Leary Comics Come Home Special and many others! Many will recognize Steve from one of many featured roles in films such as Rodney Dangerfield's Back to School, Celtic Pride, Brass Ring, Enough All Ready, Next Stop Wonderland, Southie, Something About Mary and Me, Myself & Irene with Jim Carey. Steve's most recent movie appearance is a role in the Peter Farrelly film The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Steve and Joe Malone, the former Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, co-host a podcast called Sweeney and Malone on Boston Herald Radio. Steve continues to keep audiences laughing through the years, maintaining his status as New England's top comic.

Emily Ruskowski is a Boston-based stand-up comedian. She has performed across the country and participated in several comedy festivals. In 2015, she was named one of the Comedy Studio's Comics in Residence and opened for Maria Bamford at the Wilbur.

Jeff Koen is a comedian and actor who stars in the independent film Heavy Times. Released in 2011, the film has earned him fans all over the world, some of which write to his Facebook page and ask if they can stay at his house when they visit the United States. Koen performs stand-up in and around the Boston area and has toured New England theaters as the opening act for Justin McKinney. He's also performed with the themed standup show How Men Think (Or Do They?) In 2011, he won the first O'Brien's Comedy Contest in MA, beating out a field of 40 other professional comedians.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include The MagiComic, Live on January 13th, Whiskey Boulevard on January 26th, February 3rd, WORLD GONE CRAZY: New England's Premiere Comedy Band on March 1st and Jon Stetson: Psychic Mind-Blowing Comedy Show with America's Master Mentalist on March 8th, More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's with Steve Sweeney & Guests on Friday, January 19, 2024 are on-sale now at Click Here. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.