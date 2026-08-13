🎭 Hamlet Comes Alive This August at Shakespeare & Company
Check Out the Special Offer Below
Experience grief, betrayal, and dark humor in Shakespeare & Company's August production of Hamlet.Tickets are selling fast—purchase yours today.
Hamlet is Shakespeare's most searching play—a gripping story of grief, conscience, and the cost of action. Haunted by his father's ghost, a young prince must navigate a world of secrets, power, and betrayal, where nothing is as it appears. By turns thrilling, darkly funny, and deeply human, this August production brings Shakespeare's language to life with clarity, physicality, and immediacy.
Directed by Ariel Bock and featuring Helen Hayes Award-winner David Gow in the titular role, Hamlet runs August 13 through 30 at the Tina Packer Playhouse. Secure your tickets now before they're gone.
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