🎭 Hamlet Comes Alive This August at Shakespeare & Company

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Experience grief, betrayal, and dark humor in Shakespeare & Company's August production of Hamlet.Tickets are selling fast—purchase yours today.

Hamlet is Shakespeare's most searching play—a gripping story of grief, conscience, and the cost of action. Haunted by his father's ghost, a young prince must navigate a world of secrets, power, and betrayal, where nothing is as it appears. By turns thrilling, darkly funny, and deeply human, this August production brings Shakespeare's language to life with clarity, physicality, and immediacy.

Directed by Ariel Bock and featuring Helen Hayes Award-winner David Gow in the titular role, Hamlet runs August 13 through 30 at the Tina Packer Playhouse. Secure your tickets now before they're gone.

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming