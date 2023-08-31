Alexz Johnson Will Perform New Album 'Seasons' at Club Passim

Canadian artist Alexz Johnson will perform her new album Seasons at Club Passim on September 25. Star of the popular UK Nickelodeon show “Instant Star,” Alexz released her 5th studio album earlier this year and since has been touring the EU/UK. In her first performance at Club Passim, Alexz will be sharing a collection of songs that show her vulnerability and growth as an artist. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Award-winning actress Alexz Johnson, and mom of two, is based in NYC and Toronto. Alexz has garnered a massive and loyal international fan following by lending her soulful sound and passionate songwriting style to film and TV (Disney's So Weird, Instant Star, Pretty Little Liars, Blue on Hulu). She was nominated three times for a Gemini Award for Best Performance in a Children's or Youth Program or Series, winning the award in 2008 for her performance in Instant Star.

After a four season run portraying musician Jude Harrison (lead) on Instant Star, Alexz dove straight into focusing on her music and touring career, raising $67k through Kickstarter to fund the release of EP Skipping Stone, as well as her first sold-out American tour.

In 2014, Alexz's fan base showed overwhelming support, raising $60k on PledgeMusic to help fund her album Let 'Em Eat Cake, produced by David Kahne (Lana Del Rey, Regina Spector). The following year, "Ruthless Love" from the album won 3rd place in the International Songwriting Competition for Best Music Video.

Seasons was fueled and funded entirely by her thriving Patreon community and was written and recorded remotely at Alexz's home studio during the pandemic. Alexz continues to work independently in music, and is looking forward to touring her new album across the US in the spring of 2024.

Alexz Johnson will play on September 25, at 7 PM, at Club Passim in Cambridge, MA. Tickets are $25 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.