WESTWARD Will Come to Ballet Idaho in October

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Ballet Idaho will open its 54th season with Westward, a program of four ballets running Oct. 23-25, 2026, at Boise State University's Special Events and Performance Center in Boise, Idaho. The performances will feature works by George Balanchine, Dana Genshaft, James Kudelka, Garrett Anderson and Anne Mueller.

The program will include Balanchine's Square Dance, set to music by Antonio Vivaldi and Arcangelo Corelli; Genshaft's Undertow, inspired by the life and work of Ernest Hemingway; Kudelka's The Man in Black, featuring music associated with Johnny Cash and other artists; and Appalachian Spring, choreographed by Garrett Anderson and Anne Mueller to Aaron Copland's score.

The performance schedule includes Friday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. The program has a running time of approximately two hours and 10 minutes.

Ballet Idaho's production credits include lighting design by Randall Chiarelli, recreated by Dan Feith, for Square Dance; costume design by Genshaft and Keri Fitch for Undertow; and costume design by Jim Searle and Chris Tyrell for Hoax Couture for The Man in Black. Appalachian Spring features costume design by Mary Bailis, Elizabeth Barreto and Keri Fitch, with lighting design by Feith.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 13 Hrs 10 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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