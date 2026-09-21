WESTWARD Will Come to Ballet Idaho in October
Performances will run Oct. 23-25, 2026.
Ballet Idaho will open its 54th season with Westward, a program of four ballets running Oct. 23-25, 2026, at Boise State University's Special Events and Performance Center in Boise, Idaho. The performances will feature works by George Balanchine, Dana Genshaft, James Kudelka, Garrett Anderson and Anne Mueller.
The program will include Balanchine's Square Dance, set to music by Antonio Vivaldi and Arcangelo Corelli; Genshaft's Undertow, inspired by the life and work of Ernest Hemingway; Kudelka's The Man in Black, featuring music associated with Johnny Cash and other artists; and Appalachian Spring, choreographed by Garrett Anderson and Anne Mueller to Aaron Copland's score.
The performance schedule includes Friday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. The program has a running time of approximately two hours and 10 minutes.
Ballet Idaho's production credits include lighting design by Randall Chiarelli, recreated by Dan Feith, for Square Dance; costume design by Genshaft and Keri Fitch for Undertow; and costume design by Jim Searle and Chris Tyrell for Hoax Couture for The Man in Black. Appalachian Spring features costume design by Mary Bailis, Elizabeth Barreto and Keri Fitch, with lighting design by Feith.
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