Meridian Arts Foundation Donates to Treasure Valley Children's Theater

This grant is earmarked to bolster fee assistance and scholarships for Meridian, Idaho youth.
Treasure Valley Children's Theater has received a grant from the Meridian Arts Foundation. This grant is earmarked to bolster fee assistance and scholarships for Meridian, Idaho youth, making the transformative power of theater education accessible through theater classes, camps, and workshops.
Founded in 2012, Treasure Valley Children’s Theater has been a beacon for youth theater programming that empowers and consistently guides young individuals toward realizing their full potential. The organization's ongoing commitment to year-round programs emphasizes confidence-building, skill development, and the power of the arts to effect positive change in the world.
Moreover, the outcomes from theater education programs are directly associated with important benchmarks in youth development including:
Treasure Valley Children's Theater extends heartfelt gratitude to the Meridian Arts Foundation for their foresight and support, enabling the organization to continue shaping young lives through the transformative power of the performing arts.
For more information about Treasure Valley Children's Theater and its programs, please visit TreasureValleyChildrensTheater.com.
