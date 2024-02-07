Meridian Arts Foundation Donates to Treasure Valley Children's Theater

This grant is earmarked to bolster fee assistance and scholarships for Meridian, Idaho youth.

Feb. 07, 2024

Treasure Valley Children's Theater has received a grant from the Meridian Arts Foundation. This grant is earmarked to bolster fee assistance and scholarships for Meridian, Idaho youth, making the transformative power of theater education accessible through theater classes, camps, and workshops.

Founded in 2012, Treasure Valley Children’s Theater has been a beacon for youth theater programming that empowers and consistently guides young individuals toward realizing their full potential. The organization's ongoing commitment to year-round programs emphasizes confidence-building, skill development, and the power of the arts to effect positive change in the world.

Moreover, the outcomes from theater education programs are directly associated with important benchmarks in youth development including: 

  • Enhanced Communication Skills: Theater cultivates strong verbal and non-verbal communication skills in youth. These skills are not only valuable on the stage but also translate into improved communication in academic, social, and professional settings.
  • Boosted Confidence and Self-Esteem: Theater offers a platform for self-expression and self-discovery, allowing youth to step out of their comfort zones and embrace new challenges.
  • Cultivation of Empathy and Teamwork: Theater is inherently collaborative, requiring participants to work closely with diverse individuals to create a cohesive and compelling performance. Through the process of understanding and portraying different characters, youth develop a heightened sense of empathy and a deeper understanding of diverse perspectives.

Treasure Valley Children's Theater extends heartfelt gratitude to the Meridian Arts Foundation for their foresight and support, enabling the organization to continue shaping young lives through the transformative power of the performing arts.

For more information about Treasure Valley Children's Theater and its programs, please visit TreasureValleyChildrensTheater.com.

 

 

