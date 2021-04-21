Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Will Be Presented as Part of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival

The play by William Shakespeare is directed by Charles Fee.

Apr. 21, 2021  
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Will Be Presented as Part of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival

As part of its 2021 lineup, Much Ado About Nothing will be presented as part of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival May 21-June 20.

The play by William Shakespeare is directed by Charles Fee.

Beatrice and Benedick would rather exchange scorching insults than sweet nothings. The pugnacious pair, however, is forced to forge a partnership in order to defend house and honor, and salvage the true love of Hero and Claudio after deceptions destroy the lovers' wedding day. Will the earnest endeavor to restore a young romance elicit an unexpected change of heart from the erstwhile collaborators?

Learn more at https://idahoshakespeare.org/plays/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Onsie
Broadway Sticker
Featured Actor T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Boise Stories
Boise Contemporary Theater Hosts Final PLAY ON! Reading of WATER BY THE SPOONFUL Photo

Boise Contemporary Theater Hosts Final PLAY ON! Reading of WATER BY THE SPOONFUL

Ballet Sun Valley Announces Expanded 2021 Season Photo

Ballet Sun Valley Announces Expanded 2021 Season

Boise Contemporary Theater Announces Summer Reading Series Photo

Boise Contemporary Theater Announces Summer Reading Series

Ballet Idaho Releases NEWDANCE! Photo

Ballet Idaho Releases NEWDANCE!


More Hot Stories For You

  • Bill Reid Gallery Announces the Extension of Legacy Exhibition TO SPEAK WITH A GOLDEN VOICE
  • Realwheels Theatre Presents WHEEL VOICES: TUNE IN!
  • World Premiere of YELLOW OBJECTS to be Presented at The Firehall Arts Centre
  • Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Announces Virtual Chamber Fest