As part of its 2021 lineup, Much Ado About Nothing will be presented as part of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival May 21-June 20.

The play by William Shakespeare is directed by Charles Fee.

Beatrice and Benedick would rather exchange scorching insults than sweet nothings. The pugnacious pair, however, is forced to forge a partnership in order to defend house and honor, and salvage the true love of Hero and Claudio after deceptions destroy the lovers' wedding day. Will the earnest endeavor to restore a young romance elicit an unexpected change of heart from the erstwhile collaborators?

Learn more at https://idahoshakespeare.org/plays/.